For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Dec 2019 17:49 |  By RnMTeam

Evan Rachel Wood: 'Cats' is the worst thing I've ever seen

Evan Rachel Wood didn't like movie adaptation of the classic musical "Cats", and has minced no words in condemning the Hollywood film. She says it is the "worst movie" that she has ever seen.

Featuring Andrew Lloyd Weber's iconic music and team of dancers under the guidance of Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, the film, helmed by Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper, re-imagines the musical for a new generation.

The actress took to twitter to express her views about the movie, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"#Cats is actually worse than I thought it would be, and I already thought it would be horrible," Wood posted.

"But....I am actually speechless. Why would you change the choreography? I...am SPEECHLESS," she said, referring to the choreography of the original stage musical.

"Its not the casts fault," she said, referring to the star-studded cast including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo.

"Its...maybe the worst thing I have ever seen. Ever," she wrote.

Wood received several responses to her tweet, including one from Fandom managing editor Eric Goldman, who said, "I felt like I was on acid watching it. So utterly bizarre."

The actress responded, "Totally! Like my life is not in danger, but I feel like I'm going to die."

Wood also re-tweeted a Twitter user's post who said, "It's an insult to mainstream audiences and it's an insult to the OG Cats musical fans. Who is this movie FOR."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Evan Rachel Wood Cats Twitter Andrew Lloyd Weber
Related news
News | 26 Dec 2019

Akriti Kakar's baggage misplaced, airline apologizes

MUMBAI: Singer Akriti Kakar faced harassment over misplaced baggage at the airport while travelling to Delhi from Mumbai on Tuesday.

read more
News | 20 Dec 2019

Lady GaGa doesn't remember when the last time she bathed

MUMBAI: Singer Lady GaGa has been so focussed on completing her upcoming sixth album that she's forgotten to bathe.

read more
News | 09 Dec 2019

Sam Smith: Music industry is homophobic

MUMBAI: Singer Sam Smith says the music industry is homophobic and sexist, and they were worried about coming out as non-binary.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2019

Harry Styles to release new single 'Adore You'

MUMBAI: Harry Styles is set to release his new single Adore You this Friday, 6 December via Erskine Records/ Columbia Records. The song is the first official single from his highly-anticipated upcoming album Fine Line, which is set for global release on 13 December.

read more
News | 02 Dec 2019

Taylor Swift's 'Cats' gets India release date

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning director Tom Hoopers star-studded musical "Cats" will release in India on January 3, 2020.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MY FM organized night run with singer Parmish Verma

MUMBAI: MY FM- the radio arm of DB Corp ltd, organized ‘Night Run’, a women safety activity, in cread more

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

News
No Playing of music without paying for it, says Bombay HC!

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court vide order dated 27th November 2019 has reserved restaurants, pubs,read more

top# 5 articles

1
Sunburn music fest 2019 to focus on domestic talent

MUMBAI: The 13 edition of Sunburn music festival, which is about to launch in Goa, has an interesting line-up of artistes, especially domestic...read more

2
Song 'Garmi' from Street Dancer 3D is sure to raise the temperature

MUMBAI: Film Street Dancer 3D had recently released a song Muqabla which is already buzzing on charts and now they have released another song Garmi...read more

3
Jessie J reveals what part of her body is fake

MUMBAI: Singer Jessie J says the only part of her body that is fake are her "teeth" and "everything else is natural", including the "cellulite". The...read more

4
Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned body in red outfit

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez showed off her perfect figure in a red two-piece athleisure outfit as she soaked up the sun in Miami, Florida...read more

5
Jackky Bhagnani goes shirtless in new music video

MUMBAI: Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani dared to bare his torso in the video of a new song titled "Aa jaana", sung by Darshan Raval and Prakriti Kakar...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group