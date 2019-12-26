BTS's 'Boy With Luv' hits 650 million views

MUMBAI: K- Pop band BTS noted for its unique sound is becoming a household name globally. Their songs FAKE LOVE, DNA, Fire to name a few have gone on to becoming blockbusters and now their track Boy With Luv is just an add to the list.

A rundown of all the members of the biggest Korean boyband on the planet, K-Pop band BTS including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Their song Boy With Luv is buzzing on charts with 650 Million viewership within 8 months.

Watch here: