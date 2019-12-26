'Aa Jaana' is exactly the song we need for this time of the year: Jackky Bhagnani

MUMBAI: With the release of the music video of 'Aa Jaana' today, Jackky Bhagnani, founder of Jjust Music, has proved yet again that he understands music like no other. The video is sweeping music lovers off their feet thanks to the soft beat of the song and some mind-blowing dance steps.

Jackky's now-famous hook step in the video coupled with Darshan Rawal's voice is promising to make this number the go-to party one in the coming weeks.

Click here for the video:

"Aa Jaana is exactly the song we need for this time of the year. It's upbeat and yet romantic, I believe it's perfect for December and I wouldn't have anyone other than Darshan sing it. He has an inimitable voice and when paired with Prakriti, it's like witnessing magic. The video also showcases a lot of enthusiasm, something I believe people will resonate with a lot", says Jackky Bhagnani.

Aa Jaana is composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George and produced by Jjust Music. The video featuring Jackky and Sarah has been shot across London, each frame capturing the city in all its splendor.