News |  24 Dec 2019 16:15 |  By Minal Owal

Sharing space with Salman Khan for 'Yu Karke' was very overwhelming: Payal Dev

MUMBAI: Payal Dev a melodious singer has lent her voice for Yu Karke sharing space with Bollywood's multi-skilled personality Salman Khan from Dabangg 3

The song is composed by Sajid Wajid and lyrics are penned by Danish Sabri.

In conversation with Payal Dev about the song she mentioned, “I remember the song Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita and that was my favorite song when I heard Yu Karke I connected it to that song as it resembles it. I love singing dance tracks and Yu Karke being a fun peppy song, I enjoyed singing it and the song is sure to be heard in all the parties.”

She further added her experience on sharing space with Salman Khan, “I have given voice for Salman Khan song for ‘Nain Phisal Gaye’ from ‘Welcome To New York’. But sharing space for a song along with him was very special and overwhelming. This happens to be his second song for a movie after his Chandi Ki Daal.”

The song was initially not sung by Salman Khan but it was in Wajid’s voice but later as per everyone's decision the song was re-sung by Salman Khan and it turned out to be really amazing.

