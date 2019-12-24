For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Dec 2019 16:24 |  By RnMTeam

DJ R3HAB's love for Indian music goes back to his childhood days

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ R3HAB has made his debut in Indian music scene with "Ki kehna". He says he grew up listening to the rhythms of Indian music and loving them.

Language was not a barrier for DJ R3HAB, who has collaborated with international artists like Steve Aoki, Zayn Malik, Amr Diab, and Afrojack.

"I believe music is universal. It's all about the feeling that the music gives the listener. My first language is Dutch, but a lot of my songs are in English. I have also worked with Korean, Arabic and Japanese artistes. A great melody exists regardless of the language it's sung in," DJ R3HAB, whose given name is Fadil El Ghoul, told IANS.

"I grew up in Morocco, and during my childhood Bollywood films were very popular in theatres. I grew up with these rhythms of Indian music and loving them," added the record producer.

Naturally, it was an "amazing experience" for him to work on an Indian song.

"As soon as I heard the song I knew I was a fan because of the amazing melodies that QARAN wrote. I have been working with a lot of Latin American artistes in the last year, so I tried to give the record a reggaeton twist," he said about "Ki kehna", which is composed and sung by QARAN of "Tareefan" fame.

Talking about the collaboration, DJ R3HAB said: "QARAN and I spoke on Instagram after I heard his music. I had been watching his videos on Sony Music India YouTube and I was a big fan of his melodies and writing. When QARAN showed me this song, I knew it was the one and I was very excited to work on it."

It didn't take long to put together the song, which got 1,081,380 views on YouTube just in one day.

"As soon as I heard the song I knew what to do. I spent a day making it perfect but it came together very quickly! I find all my best songs happen this way," said the artist, known for songs such as "Lullaby", "Rumors" and "Flashlight".

Tags
R3hab Steve Aoki Zayn Malik Afrojack Tareefan Instagram music Amr Diab
Related news
News | 24 Dec 2019

Roopkumar Rathod opens up on book on wildlife photography

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Roopkumar Rathod has taken his love for wildlife photography to the next level by getting the pictures published in the form of a coffee table book.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2019

Cardi B buys toys worth $5K for poor kids

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B gave needy children an early Christmas by giving them a "truck full of" toys and gifts.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2019

Abhay Jodhpurkar's next Bollywood track 'Sapna Hai Sach Hai' is more than just about romance!

MUMBAI: Qyuki Artist Abhay Jodhpurkar, an ingenious and brilliant playback singer renders his harmonious voice for the track “Sapna Hai Sach Hai” for the most highly anticipated movie of the year “Panipat”, alongside the phenomenal and breathtaking singer, Shreya Ghoshal.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2019

Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee in a family comedy

MUMBAI: Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee will share screen space for the first time in a family comedy titled "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari". They will be seen facing off in the Abhishek Sharma directorial that will also feature Fatima Sana Shaikh.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2019

Nakash Aziz drops new single 'Superstar'

MUMBAI: Singer Nakash Aziz, who has belted out Bollywood hits such as the "Jabra fan", "Selfie le le re" and "Second hand jawaani", has come up with a new single titled "Superstar".

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

News
No Playing of music without paying for it, says Bombay HC!

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court vide order dated 27th November 2019 has reserved restaurants, pubs,read more

News
Shashi Sekhar Vempati suggests using information and technology on a vast scale in programme production of AIR and Doordarshan

MUMBAI: DD NewsPrasar Bharathi CEO Shashi Sekhar Vempati called for more synergy between All Indiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Liam Gallagher: Oasis didn't make really great records

MUMBAI: Singer Liam Gallagher doesn't believe his English rock band Oasis was great. Gallagher was in the rock group with his brother Noel Gallagher...read more

2
Cardi B gifts G Wagon to young sister Hennssy Caroline

MUMBAI: Singer Cardi B hitmaker of Bodak Yellow now happens to be the most wanted sister of the year. Her younger sister Hennssy Caroline social...read more

3
Sharing space with Salman Khan for 'Yu Karke' was very overwhelming: Payal Dev

MUMBAI: Payal Dev a melodious singer has lent her voice for Yu Karke sharing space with Bollywood's multi-skilled personality Salman Khan from...read more

4
Roopkumar Rathod opens up on book on wildlife photography

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Roopkumar Rathod has taken his love for wildlife photography to the next level by getting the pictures published in the form...read more

5
Dhvani Bhanushali gets papped at the airport; looks adorable in her pink track suit

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali has been grabbing hearts for a long time now with her chartbuster songs Leja Re, Vaaste which was certified...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group