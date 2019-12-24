For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Dec 2019 12:52 |  By RnMTeam

Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee in a family comedy

MUMBAI: Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee will share screen space for the first time in a family comedy titled "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari".

They will be seen facing off in the Abhishek Sharma directorial that will also feature Fatima Sana Shaikh.

"'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones," said Sharma.

"With awesome actors like Diljit, Manoj, Fatima, and a fantastic ensemble cast, I am sure we will be able to create an entertaining narrative for our family audience. I am proud and excited to be associated with Zee Studios' first in-house production. It's a start-to-finish schedule; we start shooting on January 6 till mid-March and release it before year-end," he added.

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, shared, "It's a new and unique concept, a mad family comedy with a powerful cast that will definitely entertain the audiences! We are happy to associate with Abhishek as the captain of this ship; excited to begin our journey next month."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Diljit Dosanjh Manoj Bajpayee Fatima Sana Shaikh music
Related news
News | 24 Dec 2019

Roopkumar Rathod opens up on book on wildlife photography

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Roopkumar Rathod has taken his love for wildlife photography to the next level by getting the pictures published in the form of a coffee table book.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2019

DJ R3HAB's love for Indian music goes back to his childhood days

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ R3HAB has made his debut in Indian music scene with "Ki kehna". He says he grew up listening to the rhythms of Indian music and loving them.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2019

Cardi B buys toys worth $5K for poor kids

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B gave needy children an early Christmas by giving them a "truck full of" toys and gifts.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2019

Abhay Jodhpurkar's next Bollywood track 'Sapna Hai Sach Hai' is more than just about romance!

MUMBAI: Qyuki Artist Abhay Jodhpurkar, an ingenious and brilliant playback singer renders his harmonious voice for the track “Sapna Hai Sach Hai” for the most highly anticipated movie of the year “Panipat”, alongside the phenomenal and breathtaking singer, Shreya Ghoshal.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2019

Nakash Aziz drops new single 'Superstar'

MUMBAI: Singer Nakash Aziz, who has belted out Bollywood hits such as the "Jabra fan", "Selfie le le re" and "Second hand jawaani", has come up with a new single titled "Superstar".

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

News
No Playing of music without paying for it, says Bombay HC!

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court vide order dated 27th November 2019 has reserved restaurants, pubs,read more

News
Shashi Sekhar Vempati suggests using information and technology on a vast scale in programme production of AIR and Doordarshan

MUMBAI: DD NewsPrasar Bharathi CEO Shashi Sekhar Vempati called for more synergy between All Indiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Cardi B buys toys worth $5K for poor kids

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B gave needy children an early Christmas by giving them a "truck full of" toys and gifts. According to tmz.com, the "Bodak...read more

2
Cardi B gifts G Wagon to young sister Hennssy Caroline

MUMBAI: Singer Cardi B hitmaker of Bodak Yellow now happens to be the most wanted sister of the year. Her younger sister Hennssy Caroline social...read more

3
B'wood forgets Rafi's 95 birth anniversary, fan wishes pour in

MUMBAI: Fans from all over the country fondly wished the late playback legend Mohammed Rafi on his 95th birth anniversary on December 24, but there...read more

4
Abhay Jodhpurkar's next Bollywood track 'Sapna Hai Sach Hai' is more than just about romance!

MUMBAI: Qyuki Artist Abhay Jodhpurkar, an ingenious and brilliant playback singer renders his harmonious voice for the track “Sapna Hai Sach Hai” for...read more

5
What's the one kind of song Kumar Sanu won't sing with his daughter?

MUMBAI: Popular singer Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K has followed in his footsteps and the proud father is happy about her career choice. However,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group