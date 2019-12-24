Cardi B gifts G Wagon to young sister Hennssy Caroline

MUMBAI: Singer Cardi B hitmaker of Bodak Yellow now happens to be the most wanted sister of the year. Her younger sister Hennssy Caroline social media celebrity celebrated her birthday with a bash this year.

Cardi B gifted her sister Hennessy with a brand new G Wagon! Hennessy took to instagram to share here birthday surprise excitment. Her exceitment was audible as she kept screaming oh my god futher she exclamied saying this was her best birthday gift ever.

Watch here:

She further also uploaded some more pictures of the car and its intertior stating it as birthday surprise.

Watch here: