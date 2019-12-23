Recreated version of Lamborghini sung by Neha Kakkar, Jassie Gill and Meet Bros out now

MUMBAI: Noted singers and composers Neha Kakkar, Jassie Gill and Meet Bros have collaborated for Lamborghini.

The song happens to be a fun and peppy Punjabi song which will be heard in Jai Mummy Di an upcoming Hindi-language romantic comedy film. The song is composed is Meet Bros and lyrics penned by Kumar.

Watch here:

The song has been released under the banner of T-Series. Starring Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall as lead artists in the song.