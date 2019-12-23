For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Dec 2019 19:21 |  By RnMTeam

Nakash Aziz drops new single 'Superstar'

MUMBAI: Singer Nakash Aziz, who has belted out Bollywood hits such as the "Jabra fan", "Selfie le le re" and "Second hand jawaani", has come up with a new single titled "Superstar".

The track's video features Angad Gil, who is also the choreographer of the video.

Nakash has sung the fun song with Chitralekha Sen, and Divya Prakash has directed the music's video.

"I felt that the song fits perfectly with the upcoming party season. The lyrics are catchy, and beautifully penned by Anand B. Seshadri," Nakash said.

The song has been released by Virtual Planet Music label.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Nakash Aziz music Angad Gil Virtual Planet Music label
Related news
News | 23 Dec 2019

Sadu of Aryans back with a solo romantic track

MUMBAI: Singer-lyricist-composer Sadasivan KM Nambisan, popular as Sadu, is best recalled as a founding member of the nineties band Aryans. He is back with a new song titled "Mausam" as a solo artiste.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2019

Kathak Maestro Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj congratulates Parul Mishra on keeping tradition alive and passing it to the next generation

MUMBAI: World renowned kathak maestro Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj congratulated singer and musician Parul Mishra on keeping the Indian tradition of singing and music alive and passing it to the next generation at an event recently.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2019

Guru Randhawa enters Forbes celebrity 100 list 2019

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa, who is known for foot-tapping numbers like 'Slowly Slowly', "Ban ja rani", "High rated gabru", "Lahore" and "Suit suit" has made it to Forbes Celebrity 100 list 2019 on #49 rank.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2019

How Salman Khan kept his promise to singer Payal Dev

MUMBAI: The song "Yu karke" in Salman Khan's "Dabangg 3" has been creating waves with its peppy tune and beats, and new-age playback Payal Dev, who recorded the number with Salman himself is on cloud nine.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2019

Lauv to make his Bollywood music debut with the song Dil Na Jaaneya in Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has always made sure that they have a unique element in their films and it is no different for their upcoming film, Good Newwz.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

News
No Playing of music without paying for it, says Bombay HC!

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court vide order dated 27th November 2019 has reserved restaurants, pubs,read more

News
Shashi Sekhar Vempati suggests using information and technology on a vast scale in programme production of AIR and Doordarshan

MUMBAI: DD NewsPrasar Bharathi CEO Shashi Sekhar Vempati called for more synergy between All Indiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lauv to make his Bollywood music debut with the song Dil Na Jaaneya in Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has always made sure that they have a unique element in their films and it is no different for their...read more

2
Cardi B shares most difficult Vogue magazine shoot

MUMBAI: Popular pop rapper Rapper Cardi B who has done dozens of photoshoots reveal the hardest shoot she faced with her daughter for the vogue...read more

3
Kathak Maestro Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj congratulates Parul Mishra on keeping tradition alive and passing it to the next generation

MUMBAI: World renowned kathak maestro Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj congratulated singer and musician Parul Mishra on keeping the Indian...read more

4
How Salman Khan kept his promise to singer Payal Dev

MUMBAI: The song "Yu karke" in Salman Khan's "Dabangg 3" has been creating waves with its peppy tune and beats, and new-age playback Payal Dev, who...read more

5
Guru Randhawa enters Forbes celebrity 100 list 2019

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa, who is known for foot-tapping numbers like 'Slowly Slowly', "Ban ja rani", "High rated gabru", "Lahore" and "Suit suit...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group