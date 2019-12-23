For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Dec 2019 15:23 |  By RnMTeam

Lauv to make his Bollywood music debut with the song Dil Na Jaaneya in Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has always made sure that they have a unique element in their films and it is no different for their upcoming film, Good Newwz.

The production house which has collaborated with international artistes for many of their projects, has added one more international name to their list. Joining hands with Dharma is Tanaaz Bhatia’s Bottomline Media who is known to bring popular international artistes to India to be part of the entertainment industry here.

The two have come together to give a Bollywood platform to the renowned American singer-composer, Lauv. He has collaborated with composer Rochak Kohli for the romantic number, Dil Na Jaaneya for the film Good Newwz which stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

 Lauv is known for his remarkable chartbusters like I Like Me Better, I’m So Tired, Feelings, Chasing Fire and many others. This will be the first time that the young musician will be a part of the Indian film industry. The song is melodious track which is a perfect blend of Indian and Western musical elements by Rochak and Lauv.

Talking about this collaboration, CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta says, “Good Newwz is a film that has a gamut of emotions and we wanted a romantic song which captures the emotion.

We wanted a name that fits the mood of Dil Na Jaaneya and is a known name with the audience of today and Lauv is a great choice for that. The way he has worked with Rochak on this number has been amazing and Azeem Dayani, our music supervisor has played a huge role in that. I am glad that Tanaaz Bhatia came on board with Dharma and together we could make this happen. The song that has come out now will prove to be a definite winner.”

Tanaaz Bhatia, CEO/Founder of Bottomline Media, says, “Lauv is such a talented artiste and his songs are popular all over the world. He has a very unique style of music and that perfectly complemented what Karan Johar was looking for Good Newwz. The music supervisor of the film, Azeem Dayani was a part of this idea and execution. Lauv and Rochak Kohli have waved their magi wands and created the track Dil Na Jaaneya that ends 2019 on a beautiful note.”

The young and talented artiste, Lauv talks about this collaboration and says, “I am super excited to be a part of Good Newwz. Dil Na Jaaneya is a song that hits all the right notes where romance is concerned. Rochak is a musical genius and to work with him on this new age, edgy but beautiful Indian music was an amazing experience.”

Superstar Akshay Kumar who has also worked with many international artistes, says, “I have heard some tracks that Lauv has created and for Dil Na Jaaneya, he gelled so perfectly with Rochak that it became one of the highlights of the film. I am sure the audience is going to go crazy for this number.”

Azeem Dayani, Music Supervisor for the film, shares, “Dil Na Jaaneya has a very good vibe to it and the fusion of talent and energy from Lauv and Rochak has done wonders for it. Tanaaz and I worked together as this song is special to both of us. Finding the right for every song is the key and with Lauv coming on board and adding an international flavor to this, we are sure that we found it.”

The song Dil Na Jaaneya will be released a few days before Good Newwz comes out in theatres on December 27, 2019.

Tags
Akshay Kumar Rochak Kohli Lauv music Good Newwz Dil Na Jaaneya
Related news
News | 23 Dec 2019

Nakash Aziz drops new single 'Superstar'

MUMBAI: Singer Nakash Aziz, who has belted out Bollywood hits such as the "Jabra fan", "Selfie le le re" and "Second hand jawaani", has come up with a new single titled "Superstar".

read more
News | 23 Dec 2019

Sadu of Aryans back with a solo romantic track

MUMBAI: Singer-lyricist-composer Sadasivan KM Nambisan, popular as Sadu, is best recalled as a founding member of the nineties band Aryans. He is back with a new song titled "Mausam" as a solo artiste.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2019

Kathak Maestro Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj congratulates Parul Mishra on keeping tradition alive and passing it to the next generation

MUMBAI: World renowned kathak maestro Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj congratulated singer and musician Parul Mishra on keeping the Indian tradition of singing and music alive and passing it to the next generation at an event recently.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2019

Guru Randhawa enters Forbes celebrity 100 list 2019

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa, who is known for foot-tapping numbers like 'Slowly Slowly', "Ban ja rani", "High rated gabru", "Lahore" and "Suit suit" has made it to Forbes Celebrity 100 list 2019 on #49 rank.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2019

How Salman Khan kept his promise to singer Payal Dev

MUMBAI: The song "Yu karke" in Salman Khan's "Dabangg 3" has been creating waves with its peppy tune and beats, and new-age playback Payal Dev, who recorded the number with Salman himself is on cloud nine.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

News
No Playing of music without paying for it, says Bombay HC!

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court vide order dated 27th November 2019 has reserved restaurants, pubs,read more

News
Shashi Sekhar Vempati suggests using information and technology on a vast scale in programme production of AIR and Doordarshan

MUMBAI: DD NewsPrasar Bharathi CEO Shashi Sekhar Vempati called for more synergy between All Indiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Cardi B shares most difficult Vogue magazine shoot

MUMBAI: Popular pop rapper Rapper Cardi B who has done dozens of photoshoots reveal the hardest shoot she faced with her daughter for the vogue...read more

2
Kathak Maestro Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj congratulates Parul Mishra on keeping tradition alive and passing it to the next generation

MUMBAI: World renowned kathak maestro Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj congratulated singer and musician Parul Mishra on keeping the Indian...read more

3
How Salman Khan kept his promise to singer Payal Dev

MUMBAI: The song "Yu karke" in Salman Khan's "Dabangg 3" has been creating waves with its peppy tune and beats, and new-age playback Payal Dev, who...read more

4
Guru Randhawa enters Forbes celebrity 100 list 2019

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa, who is known for foot-tapping numbers like 'Slowly Slowly', "Ban ja rani", "High rated gabru", "Lahore" and "Suit suit...read more

5
Every single artist felt like a headliner: 'RITVIZ on YUV Fest'

MUMBAI: Fresh off his debut octuple track album announcement, one of the country’s most bankable and fastest rising electronic music producers...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group