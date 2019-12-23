Kathak Maestro Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj congratulates Parul Mishra on keeping tradition alive and passing it to the next generation

MUMBAI: World renowned kathak maestro Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj congratulated singer and musician Parul Mishra on keeping the Indian tradition of singing and music alive and passing it to the next generation at an event recently.

He said, "I have known Parul Mishra for a very long time. She has learned various thumris from me and has performed with me in my Nritya-Natika shows. I have heard her album "Streets Of Banaras". This versatile album consists of some interesting renditions of various traditional songs and styles - Thumri, Dadra, Chaiti, classical fusion and many more. She has sung all the songs very melodiously and the tracks are sounding beautiful. I extend my best wishes and blessings to Parul Mishra for her album, and also look forward to a lot more such albums from her in the near future. I congratulate her on keeping the tradition alive and passing it to the next generation."

Parul who has participated in many music reality shows recently launched an album that revives the folk music of Banaras and brings alive the many genres of Indian folk music