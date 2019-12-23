For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Dec 2019 16:42 |  By RnMTeam

How Salman Khan kept his promise to singer Payal Dev

MUMBAI: The song "Yu karke" in Salman Khan's "Dabangg 3" has been creating waves with its peppy tune and beats, and new-age playback Payal Dev, who recorded the number with Salman himself is on cloud nine.

The quirky dance track sung by Salman and Payal has been composed by Sajid-Wajid and written by Danish Sabri.

In an interview with IANS, Payal shared her experience working with Salman and revealed how Bollywood's bhaijaan had kept a promise to her when he offered her the song.

"I got super excited when I got a call from Sajid and Wajid bhai and they told me that they want me to sing a song in 'Dabangg 3'. Trust me, getting a chance to sing a song with Salman bhai was an opportunity of a lifetime. This is my third song with him. In "Welcome To New York" film, I had sung 'Nain phisal gaye' and then there was one song I had sung for him in 'Race 3'. Salman bhai is a kindhearted man. I remember just before the release of 'Race 3', he promised me that he would sign me in one of his films, and then 'Dabangg 3' happened. I feel fortunate to be part of such a huge franchise," said Payal, who is best known for songs such as "Bhare bazaar" and "Haseeno ka deewana".

Asked if Salman gave inputs while working on "Yu Karke", Payal shared that he was deeply involved in the making of the track.

"When I sang the song for the first time, it was little soft. Salman bhai wanted an element of rowdiness. So, I dubbed again and he liked it a lot," Payal recalled.

(Source: IANS)

