For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Dec 2019 10:47 |  By RnMTeam

Hilary Duff marries fiance Matthew Koma

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Hilary Duff married Matthew Koma in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles house after a seven-month engagement.

"It was a love-fest - a small and intimate ceremony at her house with friends and family," a source told Just Jared of their wedding ceremony on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The actress' hairstylist Jessica Paster teased a wedding on Instagram the day they said "I do". She posted a bouquet of flowers writing: "Winter solstice...A day of luv."

Duff began dating the songwriter in January 2017, a year after her divorce from Mike Comrie was finalized, two years after separating. She and Comrie have a son named Luca.

Duff and Koma welcomed a daughter, Banks, in October 2018 and announced their engagement in May this year.

(Source: IANS)

Also watch:

Tags
Matthew Koma Mike Comrie Instagram music
Related news
News | 23 Dec 2019

Raftaar criticizes Citizenship Amendment Act during gig

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar has opened his show hereby strongly criticizing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), saying "No one will leave this country".

read more
News | 23 Dec 2019

Arijit, Raftaar enthrall music lovers in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood musicians Arijit Singh, Raftaar and Sunidhi Chauhan, among many others, enthralled music lovers with their power-packed performances at the fifth edition of Bollywood Music Project (BMP) here on Saturday. 

read more
News | 20 Dec 2019

'Yaad Piya Ki Aane lagi' crosses 130 million views

MUMBAI: Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi happens to be a blockbuster hit of 2019 with more than 130 millions on YouTube. Sung by versatile singer Neha Kakkar, featuring beautiful Divya Khosla Kumar, the remake version of Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi has garnered huge love.

read more
News | 20 Dec 2019

Lady GaGa doesn't remember when the last time she bathed

MUMBAI: Singer Lady GaGa has been so focussed on completing her upcoming sixth album that she's forgotten to bathe.

read more
News | 20 Dec 2019

Nicki Minaj urges rappers to be less political in lyrics

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj does not like the idea of singing too much about politics.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

News
No Playing of music without paying for it, says Bombay HC!

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court vide order dated 27th November 2019 has reserved restaurants, pubs,read more

News
Shashi Sekhar Vempati suggests using information and technology on a vast scale in programme production of AIR and Doordarshan

MUMBAI: DD NewsPrasar Bharathi CEO Shashi Sekhar Vempati called for more synergy between All Indiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Hilary Duff marries fiance Matthew Koma

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Hilary Duff married Matthew Koma in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles house after a seven-month engagement. "It was a...read more

2
Arijit, Raftaar enthrall music lovers in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood musicians Arijit Singh, Raftaar and Sunidhi Chauhan, among many others, enthralled music lovers with their power-packed...read more

3
Raftaar criticizes Citizenship Amendment Act during gig

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar has opened his show hereby strongly criticizing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), saying "No one will leave this country...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group