Guru Randhawa enters Forbes celebrity 100 list 2019

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa, who is known for foot-tapping numbers like 'Slowly Slowly', "Ban ja rani", "High rated gabru", "Lahore" and "Suit suit" has made it to Forbes Celebrity 100 list 2019 on #49 rank.

With significant hits to his credits, Randhawa's songs have been ruling the internet. His journey from a small village to big cities has been nothing short of a movie story. Coming from humble beginnings, Guru Randhawa has successfully marched a journey for himself and ends the year with yet another milestone by securing a spot on Forbes Celebrity 100 list 2019

http://www.forbesindia.com/lists/2019-celebrity-100/1819/all