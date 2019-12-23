For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Dec 2019 19:14 |  By RnMTeam

Every single artist felt like a headliner: 'RITVIZ on YUV Fest'

MUMBAI: Fresh off his debut octuple track album announcement, one of the country’s most bankable and fastest rising electronic music producers Ritviz Srivastava from Pune haD teamed up with his long-time manager and business partner, Rahul Sinha to curate his first-ever live IP, adding the entrepreneur mantle to his bag of feats.

Titled Casa Bacardi on Tour presents YUV Fest, the festival was embellished with real-world comedy and music performances. Conceptualized with a vision to give an impetus to the burgeoning the independent scene, it was supposed to travel to nine cities across India over the next three months starting October 2019.

Can you tell us about your maiden fest ‘YUV Fest’? What led to this idea? On this Ritviz shared, “ I get booked to play at shows organized by others all the time, so we thought why not organize our own show, where we get to book artists that I am personally passionate about. There are so many Indian artists that I personally love and support and this was a way for me to give back. We were hell-bent on putting up a great show and sending people back with a good experience. So we made sure we picked a venue that was convenient and comfortable for everybody, ticket prices were extremely affordable, the line up was programmed in a manner that there was something for everyone all throughout the show.”

He shared key highlights of YUV fest, “Every single artist felt like a headliner. The ability to entertain any kind of crowd is what makes these guys special and it was amazing to watch each of them do their thing. I am also a huge fan of the overall festival visual identity which was created by Santanu Hazarika, he is also the person behind all of my album artworks. Ritviz informed that this fest was entirely produced by his team. Bacardi came on board to sponsor and share part of the cost, and PayTm Insider was their overall event and ticketing partner.

Recently Ritviz performed at the OnePus Music Festival with Dua Lipa and Katy Perry for their maiden performance, “Big ups to OnePlus for putting this together and making me a part of it. I’ve heard both of them are steller performers and it should be a treat for everyone. I wouldn’t call myself their biggest fan, but I did love some of their tracks and watching them perform live was amazing.”

Tags
Ritviz Dua Lipa Katy Perry Santanu Hazarika OnePus Music Festival
Related news
News | 20 Dec 2019

Get your Sunburn face on with a new look by your favourite DJ

MUMBAI: Sunburn, India’s premier electronic music fest is back in Goa once again to make you relive the time of your life. Sunburn Goa 2019 brings to you a commendable line up of artists showcasing DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, Flume and Martin Garrix.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2019

Riton revives Gucci Soundsystem for bumping new single 'Me Todd Terry'

MUMBAI: Riton has revived his Gucci Soundsystem project to drop new single ‘Mr Todd Terry’, out now on Ministry of Sound.

read more
News | 09 Dec 2019

Singing for animated movies is a challenge: Thomson Andrews

MUMBAI: Thomson Andrews, a multilingual singer, song writer, host, actor has recently sung on the background score for Mardaani 2, directed by Yash raj films, background music that is composed by John Stewart.

read more
News | 05 Dec 2019

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom postpone their wedding

MUMBAI: Star couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who got engaged in February this year, have now postponed their wedding.According to UsWeekly, the two, who were set to tie the knot this month, have made changes in their wedding dates and will exchange vows most probably next year.

read more
News | 02 Dec 2019

Indian Origin UK Based Popstar RIKA Wins BritAsia TV Award For The Best Female UK Act

MUMBAI: Indian-Brit pop sensation RIKA aka (Chandrika Darbari) won the Award for the Best Female UK Act at BritAsia TV Music Awards 2019. The highly anticipated occasion celebrates the immense success and recognition of the talented Asian music industry.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

News
No Playing of music without paying for it, says Bombay HC!

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court vide order dated 27th November 2019 has reserved restaurants, pubs,read more

News
Shashi Sekhar Vempati suggests using information and technology on a vast scale in programme production of AIR and Doordarshan

MUMBAI: DD NewsPrasar Bharathi CEO Shashi Sekhar Vempati called for more synergy between All Indiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dhvani Bhanushali gets papped at the airport; looks adorable in her pink track suit

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali has been grabbing hearts for a long time now with her chartbuster songs Leja Re, Vaaste which was certified...read more

2
Cardi B shares most difficult Vogue magazine shoot

MUMBAI: Popular pop rapper Rapper Cardi B who has done dozens of photoshoots reveal the hardest shoot she faced with her daughter for the vogue...read more

3
Sona Mohapatra pays tribute to India with new song 'TSONAMI R.A.T mashup'

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra's new electronic band "TSONAMI" featuring ENKORE has released a new track, "R.A.T mashup" that is a tribute to India....read more

4
This will be my first time in India: Aazar on performing at Sunburn 2019

Born and raised in Paris, a noted producer and member of Point Point, Aazar. Famed for his remixes with David Guetta, Martin Solveig has done...read more

5
Recreated version of Lamborghini sung by Neha Kakkar, Jassie Gill and Meet Bros out now

MUMBAI: Noted singers and composers Neha Kakkar, Jassie Gill and Meet Bros have collaborated for Lamborghini. The song happens to be a fun and peppy...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group