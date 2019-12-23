Every single artist felt like a headliner: 'RITVIZ on YUV Fest'

MUMBAI: Fresh off his debut octuple track album announcement, one of the country’s most bankable and fastest rising electronic music producers Ritviz Srivastava from Pune haD teamed up with his long-time manager and business partner, Rahul Sinha to curate his first-ever live IP, adding the entrepreneur mantle to his bag of feats.

Titled Casa Bacardi on Tour presents YUV Fest, the festival was embellished with real-world comedy and music performances. Conceptualized with a vision to give an impetus to the burgeoning the independent scene, it was supposed to travel to nine cities across India over the next three months starting October 2019.

Can you tell us about your maiden fest ‘YUV Fest’? What led to this idea? On this Ritviz shared, “ I get booked to play at shows organized by others all the time, so we thought why not organize our own show, where we get to book artists that I am personally passionate about. There are so many Indian artists that I personally love and support and this was a way for me to give back. We were hell-bent on putting up a great show and sending people back with a good experience. So we made sure we picked a venue that was convenient and comfortable for everybody, ticket prices were extremely affordable, the line up was programmed in a manner that there was something for everyone all throughout the show.”

He shared key highlights of YUV fest, “Every single artist felt like a headliner. The ability to entertain any kind of crowd is what makes these guys special and it was amazing to watch each of them do their thing. I am also a huge fan of the overall festival visual identity which was created by Santanu Hazarika, he is also the person behind all of my album artworks. Ritviz informed that this fest was entirely produced by his team. Bacardi came on board to sponsor and share part of the cost, and PayTm Insider was their overall event and ticketing partner.

Recently Ritviz performed at the OnePus Music Festival with Dua Lipa and Katy Perry for their maiden performance, “Big ups to OnePlus for putting this together and making me a part of it. I’ve heard both of them are steller performers and it should be a treat for everyone. I wouldn’t call myself their biggest fan, but I did love some of their tracks and watching them perform live was amazing.”