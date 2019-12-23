For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Dec 2019 17:39 |  By RnMTeam

Dhvani Bhanushali gets papped at the airport; looks adorable in her pink track suit

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali has been grabbing hearts for a long time now with her chartbuster songs Leja Re, Vaaste which was certified number one song of 2019 on You Tube and all channels.

Well apart from her voice, the singer is also a huge fashion inspiration for the youth and keeps herself updated with all trendiest looks.

 Recently the singer was been papped at the airport for she wore a cute pink colour outfit.

 Stay tuned for more updates on Radioandmusic.com

Tags
Dhvani Bhanushali Leja Re Vaaste
Related news
News | 17 Dec 2019

Peppy track 'Laal Ghaghra' from 'Good Newwz' out now

MUMBAI: Newly released track from film Good Newwz has been released under the banner of Zee Music Company.

read more
News | 10 Dec 2019

Dhvani Bhanushali's Vaaste features as the only Indian song in the Top 10 most liked music videos on YouTube Rewind 2019

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali has been creating a storm online with back to back hits such as Dilbar from Satyamev Jayate’, Duniya from Luka Chuppi, ‘Laila from Notebook’, ‘Psycho Saiyaan from Saaho’ and many more.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2019

What India listened to on Spotify in 2019

MUMBAI: What a stellar year of streaming Spotify has seen in India! With 2019 drawing to a close, Spotify decided to take a look at who and what India listened to over, and over, and over again ever since its launch earlier this year.

read more
News | 05 Dec 2019

Song from film 'Good Newwz'- 'Sauda Khara Khara' trends at #6 on YouTube

MUMBAI: After the blockbuster song Chandighar Mein Good Newwz releases another song Sauda Khara Khara that is buzzing on charts.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2019

Millind Gaba, Dhvani Bhanushali's natural chemistry in T-Series MixTape Punjabi Season 2 is a bliss to your ears

MUMBAI: After a stupendous start with the first two episodes, T-Series MixTape Punjabi Season 2 ups the tempo with Millind Gaba and Dhvani Bhanushali’s super energetic rendition of She Don’t Know and Akh Lad Jaave.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

News
No Playing of music without paying for it, says Bombay HC!

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court vide order dated 27th November 2019 has reserved restaurants, pubs,read more

News
Shashi Sekhar Vempati suggests using information and technology on a vast scale in programme production of AIR and Doordarshan

MUMBAI: DD NewsPrasar Bharathi CEO Shashi Sekhar Vempati called for more synergy between All Indiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Cardi B shares most difficult Vogue magazine shoot

MUMBAI: Popular pop rapper Rapper Cardi B who has done dozens of photoshoots reveal the hardest shoot she faced with her daughter for the vogue...read more

2
Sona Mohapatra pays tribute to India with new song 'TSONAMI R.A.T mashup'

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra's new electronic band "TSONAMI" featuring ENKORE has released a new track, "R.A.T mashup" that is a tribute to India....read more

3
This will be my first time in India: Aazar on performing at Sunburn 2019

Born and raised in Paris, a noted producer and member of Point Point, Aazar. Famed for his remixes with David Guetta, Martin Solveig has done...read more

4
Recreated version of Lamborghini sung by Neha Kakkar, Jassie Gill and Meet Bros out now

MUMBAI: Noted singers and composers Neha Kakkar, Jassie Gill and Meet Bros have collaborated for Lamborghini. The song happens to be a fun and peppy...read more

5
What's the one kind of song Kumar Sanu won't sing with his daughter?

MUMBAI: Popular singer Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K has followed in his footsteps and the proud father is happy about her career choice. However,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group