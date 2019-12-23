Dhvani Bhanushali gets papped at the airport; looks adorable in her pink track suit

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali has been grabbing hearts for a long time now with her chartbuster songs Leja Re, Vaaste which was certified number one song of 2019 on You Tube and all channels.

Well apart from her voice, the singer is also a huge fashion inspiration for the youth and keeps herself updated with all trendiest looks.

Recently the singer was been papped at the airport for she wore a cute pink colour outfit.

Stay tuned for more updates on Radioandmusic.com