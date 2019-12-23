Cardi B shares most difficult Vogue magazine shoot

MUMBAI: Popular pop rapper Rapper Cardi B who has done dozens of photoshoots reveal the hardest shoot she faced with her daughter for the vogue magazine.

To express this Cardi B took to Instagram saying, “This was the hardest shoot to do ever. My baby dirty the dress, she was up early in the morning (which she hates), and she had a straight face all day but .....WE MADE IT TO THE VOGUE COVER!

Check below both Mum and daughter are seen shooting early morning in a beautiful red dress. Cardi B mentioned it was a difficult shoot altogether but they finally did it to the Vogue magazine.

Watch here:

Await for their final picture on the voguemagazine.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Also Watch: