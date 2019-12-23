For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Dec 2019 10:29 |  By RnMTeam

Arijit, Raftaar enthrall music lovers in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood musicians Arijit Singh, Raftaar and Sunidhi Chauhan, among many others, enthralled music lovers with their power-packed performances at the fifth edition of Bollywood Music Project (BMP) here on Saturday.
 
The over 10,000-strong audience enjoyed the two-day music fiesta held at the Jio World Garden.
 
"With every passing year, BMP has set new benchmarks in experiential entertainment. The audience were spoilt for choice with over 50 artistes playing for them and a vast variety of experiences such as the BMP Mela and a wide range of food and beverages to choose from. We're happy to see both performers and the audience equally appreciating the way the entire BMP festival experience was curated," Janak Vora, CEO, Event Capital, said.
 
Apart from Arijit, Sunidhi, and Raftaar, other personalities who were seen performing at the event included Vishal Bhardwaj, Neha Bhasin, Shalmali Kholgade, Mohammed Irfan, Divya Kumar, Divine, B. Praak, Ram Sampath and Vishal Dadlani.
 
Tarsame Mittal of TM Talent Management said: "It feels amazing to curate such a festival that showcases back-to-back magical performances across two stages, keeping the audience engaged throughout."
 
The Day 2 of the event started with a delightful performance by Bridge Bhaasha. Next on the line-up were Nikhil Paul Gorge and Prajakta Shukre who churned out some Marathi numbers for Mumbaikars. The stage saw some back-to-back Bollywood numbers, including "Dilbaro", "Mast kalander" and "Lamberghini", among others, by Peak Level Ft., Aabha Hanjura, Nupur Pant and Ramya.
 
Next on the list was Divya Kumar who enthralled the audience with the Bollywood hits "Saason ki mala" and "Mast kalandar".
 
He was joined by Arijit Singh as the surprise act for Day 2 who sang the hit number "Maayi teri chunariya".
 
Appreciating Arijit's gesture, Divya said: "We have artistes like Arijit in today's time also who come on stage to support other artistes. He shows that artistes are not bigger than music."
 
This was followed by live dance and song performance by Kholgade, who gave the audience back-to-back hits to dance on, including "Move your body", "Daaru Desi", "Lat lag gayi" and more.
