News |  20 Dec 2019 18:42 |  By RnMTeam

'Yaad Piya Ki Aane lagi' crosses 130 million views

MUMBAI: Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi happens to be a blockbuster hit of 2019 with more than 130 millions on YouTube.

Sung by versatile singer Neha Kakkar, featuring beautiful Divya Khosla Kumar, the remake version of Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi has garnered huge love.

It comes as no surprise that the futuristic love story directed by the talented director duo Radhika Rao-Vinay Sapru has attained the incredible feat of becoming the most viewed song.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Jaani, one of the noted lyricists the song has a very unique concept

Original song was sung by garba queen Falguni Pathak while it’s music and lyrics penned by Lalit Sen had done a brilliant job earlier while now its remake version is doing the double of it.

Also Watch:

 

