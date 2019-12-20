For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Dec 2019 18:25 |  By RnMTeam

Screenwriters Association to host awards for best writing

MUMBAI: The Screenwriters Association of India (SWA) has announced the launch of SWA Awards 2020. It will be dedicated to screenwriters and lyricists of Hindi feature films, television shows and web series.

The goal of the Screenwriters Association, with a membership of 30,000, has been to get the film and TV industries to acknowledge the central role that writers play in the creation of cinema and TV shows.

The SWA awards will celebrate the outstanding writing of the year by having knowledgeable, experienced and credible writers on the jury, following a fair and accountable process of assessing, selecting and awarding quality writing.

SWA President Robin Bhatt said, "Acknowledging and awarding good writing is more than overdue in an industry that has doggedly ignored writers. SWA awards brings the writer centrestage."

General Secretary Sunil Salgia said, "Applause, Praise, Appreciation and Awards are the only rewards a writer cherishes, and there can be no bigger Award than one given by your Competitors, Friends and Peers."

The first SWA Award ceremony will be held on May 16, 2020 at St. Andrews Auditorium in Bandra, Mumbai.

Also do watch Radio and Music exclusive interview with Dawyne Bravo

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Screenwriters Association of India Sunil Salgia Best Writing
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

News
No Playing of music without paying for it, says Bombay HC!

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court vide order dated 27th November 2019 has reserved restaurants, pubs,read more

News
Shashi Sekhar Vempati suggests using information and technology on a vast scale in programme production of AIR and Doordarshan

MUMBAI: DD NewsPrasar Bharathi CEO Shashi Sekhar Vempati called for more synergy between All Indiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Screenwriters Association to host awards for best writing

MUMBAI: The Screenwriters Association of India (SWA) has announced the launch of SWA Awards 2020. It will be dedicated to screenwriters and lyricists...read more

2
Shaan is a heart guy: KK

MUMBAI: Singer KK sang praises of fellow singer Shaan and called him a "heart guy"."Shaan's voice is brilliant. He has got one of the most...read more

3
'Yaad Piya Ki Aane lagi' crosses 130 million views

MUMBAI: Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi happens to be a blockbuster hit of 2019 with more than 130 millions on YouTube. Sung by versatile singer Neha Kakkar,...read more

4
Amaal Mallik crosses I Billion streams on Gaana.com

MUMBAI: One of the popular and most desirable performers of the music industry Amaal Mallik, noted for numerous Bollywood as well as his original...read more

5
Nicki Minaj urges rappers to be less political in lyrics

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj does not like the idea of singing too much about politics. The "Anaconda" hitmaker, who recently won the Game-Changer...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group