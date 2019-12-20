Kanika Kapoor wins The Most Stylish singer award by Lokmat

MUMBAI: Multiple award-winning singer Kanika Kapoor has an add on to her awards list, as she has been awarded as the most stylish singer female by Lokmat.

Lokmat is the leading Marathi daily newspaper segment in Maharashtra and Goa. Their Lokmat most stylish awards 2019 was held at the Leela Hotel. Many noted celebrities glorified this event.

Kanika Kapoor graced this event with her dazzling black outfit. Recognized for her hit peppy numbers in the Bollywood industry has recently sung Hello Ji for Ragini MMS Returns Season 2.

