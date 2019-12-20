For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Dec 2019 18:51 |  By RnMTeam

Kanika Kapoor wins The Most Stylish singer award by Lokmat

MUMBAI: Multiple award-winning singer Kanika Kapoor has an add on to her awards list, as she has been awarded as the most stylish singer female by Lokmat.

Lokmat is the leading Marathi daily newspaper segment in Maharashtra and Goa. Their Lokmat most stylish awards 2019 was held at the Leela Hotel. Many noted celebrities glorified this event.

Kanika Kapoor graced this event with her dazzling black outfit. Recognized for her hit peppy numbers in the Bollywood industry has recently sung Hello Ji for Ragini MMS Returns Season 2.

Also Watch:

Tags
Kanika Kapoor Singer Lokmat Stylish Awards
Related news
News | 19 Dec 2019

R. Kelly pleads not guilty charges accusing him of bribe

MUMBAI: Singer R. Kelly has formally denied an accusation that he used bribery to obtain a fake ID for Aaliyah. He then entered a not guilty plea to the federal indictment against him brought by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn.He entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday.

read more
News | 19 Dec 2019

Shaan is a heart guy: KK

MUMBAI: Singer KK sang praises of fellow singer Shaan and called him a "heart guy".

read more
News | 19 Dec 2019

Mosey unveils feelgood new single 'Something Freaky'

French DJ and producer Mosey has unveiled new single ‘Something Freaky’, out now via Kitsuné Musique.

read more
News | 19 Dec 2019

Selena soiled her pants when going to Sheeran's concert

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Selena Gomez had an unfortunate accident when she got stuck in traffic on the way to an popular singer Ed Sheeran concert.

read more
News | 17 Dec 2019

Singer Harshdeep Kaur's birthday bash at Sin City amidst music and jamming

MUMBAI: Popularly known as ‘Sufi Ki Sultana’ Harshdeep Kaur celebrated her birthday yesterday with noteworthy names from the music industry. All of them had a jam session as well.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

News
No Playing of music without paying for it, says Bombay HC!

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court vide order dated 27th November 2019 has reserved restaurants, pubs,read more

News
Shashi Sekhar Vempati suggests using information and technology on a vast scale in programme production of AIR and Doordarshan

MUMBAI: DD NewsPrasar Bharathi CEO Shashi Sekhar Vempati called for more synergy between All Indiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Get your Sunburn face on with a new look by your favourite DJ

MUMBAI: Sunburn, India’s premier electronic music fest is back in Goa once again to make you relive the time of your life. Sunburn Goa 2019 brings to...read more

2
Bhushan Kumar's 'Laung Laachi' becomes first Indian song to reach 1 billion views on YT

MUMBAI: T-Series has done it again. After continuing to reign as the most viewed and the most subscribed YouTube Channel in the world for some time...read more

3
Avkash Mann releases new single 'Dreams'

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann's son Avkash Mann has released his second English single titled "Dreams". It was recorded in Los...read more

4
Amaal Mallik crosses I Billion streams on Gaana.com

MUMBAI: One of the popular and most desirable performers of the music industry Amaal Mallik, noted for numerous Bollywood as well as his original...read more

5
Screenwriters Association to host awards for best writing

MUMBAI: The Screenwriters Association of India (SWA) has announced the launch of SWA Awards 2020. It will be dedicated to screenwriters and lyricists...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group