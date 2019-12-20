For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Dec 2019 17:42 |  By RnMTeam

Get your Sunburn face on with a new look by your favourite DJ

MUMBAI: Sunburn, India’s premier electronic music fest is back in Goa once again to make you relive the time of your life. Sunburn Goa 2019 brings to you a commendable line up of artists showcasing DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, Flume and Martin Garrix. Lounge in the glory of Goa while being soaked in the trippy music of the concert, giving your new year a new high. This year for the first time ever, Sunburn hosts #FacesofSunburn, where popular artists are doing #BreakTheBeard and sporting new groomed facial styles.

Started by latest EDM sensation Ritviz where he did a fun video and sported a clean soul patch, the trend was followed by DJ Basspatch who gave fans French beard goals of 2019, along with DJ Sartek and various other artists. This Sunburn will see men entering the festival with different beard styles.

Commenting on his look change, an excited Ritviz said, “I’m ecstatic to be a part of the #FacesOfSunburn. Sporting a different look is definitely a game changer for me. I am looking forward to enter 2020 with a sharp new style like never before. I hope my new look inspires my fans to #BreakThebeard and get their sunburn face on.”

So all you Sunburn fans, #BreakTheBeard sport a new look and get in the groove of the festival already!

