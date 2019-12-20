Bhushan Kumar's 'Laung Laachi' becomes first Indian song to reach 1 billion views on YT

MUMBAI: T-Series has done it again. After continuing to reign as the most viewed and the most subscribed YouTube Channel in the world for some time now, the music major has added another feather to its hat.

Laung Laachi, the rumbustious track from the film by the same name has catapulted itself into a unique position. Today the peppy track has become the first song in India to cross one billion views mark on YouTube.

Laung Laachi – the chartbuster featuring Ammy Virk, Neeru Bajwa and actor-director Amberdeep Singh from the super hit Punjabi movie is unstoppable. Composed by Aman Jay, written by Harmanjit, with music by Gurmeet Singh and sung by Mannat Noor, the song has taken the Internet by storm, alluringly capturing its way to every wedding function, college campus, clubs and ruling the airwaves.

It comes as no surprise that the song choreographed by Arvind Thakur and Ritchie Burton is still being showered with love by listeners and viewers.

Watch here:

Laung Laachi, the celebratory track highlights a restrained but cute chemistry between Neeru and Ammy, peppering it with traditional Punjab de mitti di khushboo kinda romance. Running parallel to this, you also get to see a sweet-tender kind of affection between Neeru and Amberdeep in the song.

T-Series Chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar which released the music of Laung Laachi says, “It’s quite surreal! The song has been hugely appreciated and over one billion views is certainly a huge validation from music buffs. It has struck an emotional chord with viewers across the globe and we are extremely happy by the humongous success of the song.”

Music director Gurmeet Singh adds, “It's a huge achievement and I'm feeling very proud to have composed the song. Hearty congratulations to everyone associated with the song, especially T-Series who has been an instrumental force for taking the song to this level and the viewers for making it a huge success."

