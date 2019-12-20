For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Dec 2019 19:03 |  By RnMTeam

Amaal Mallik crosses I Billion streams on Gaana.com

MUMBAI: One of the popular and most desirable performers of the music industry Amaal Mallik, noted for numerous Bollywood as well as his original songs has garnered an achievement. The singer is now amongst the top streamed artist with one billion plus streams on Gaana.com

Gaana.com, an app that is the largest Indian commercial music streaming service with over 150 million monthly users.

Amaal Mallik took to instagram to share this achievement and thanked his followers and listeners for making it possible.

