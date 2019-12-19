The Sterling Reserve Music Project reveals "Isn't That Why" by Anmol Malik launched under her pseudonym Audrey Piano

MUMBAI: Anmol Malik, debuts her English independent song ‘Isn’t That Why’ under the pseudonym Audrey Piano. The song, based on the notion love and unrevealed universes within oneself, is the ninth release from the Sterling Reserve Music Project.

Anmol Malik, a self-taught pianist, has now launched her alter ego, Audrey Piano, with the debut of ‘Isn’t That Why’. The theme of the song is based on how love exists in diverse forms and comforts one in times of chaos. People look for escape routes in these tough, unforgiving and challenging times and this song portrays how their loved ones help them discover and open up a “universe” where they can get find relief for all their sorrows.

Watch here:

Excited about the release, Anmol shared, “I’m ecstatic that “Isn’t That Why” has released on the Sterling Reserve Music Project. Every word in this song comes from a very real space. And I’m glad it found a home on the Sterling Reserve Music Project. Universal Music, the entire Sterling Reserve Music Project team and Harman Singha’s team have all contributed a lot to releasing the song. But a special thank you to Devraj Sir, without whom none of this would have been possible. No one can nurture an artist and their music better than him.”

Universal Music and EMI Music, India and South Asia Managing Director and CEO Devraj Sanyal shared, “The Sterling Reserve Music Project is almost a year old and we’re on our ninth release already. Anmol Malik has found her vibe through her alter ego Audrey Piano, where she makes music that’s tailormade for a listener’s soul. “Isn’t That Why” is a song that’s melodically poignant and joyous at the same time, with an insightful lyrical vision and I urge each and everyone of our fans to go give it a heartfelt listen.”

Sharing his thoughts, Allied Blenders and Distillers Chief Operating Officer Bikram Basu said, “We are extremely delighted on the Sterling Reserve Music Project run and are pleased to support Anmol Malik in launching her latest song “Isn’t That Why” under her pseudonym of Audrey Piano. We pride ourselves in having co-founded the Sterling Reserve Music Project, which has evolved to become an integral part of an independent artist’s music journey in India.”