For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Dec 2019 17:53 |  By RnMTeam

The Sterling Reserve Music Project reveals "Isn't That Why" by Anmol Malik launched under her pseudonym Audrey Piano

MUMBAI: Anmol Malik, debuts her English independent song ‘Isn’t That Why’ under the pseudonym Audrey Piano. The song, based on the notion love and unrevealed universes within oneself, is the ninth release from the Sterling Reserve Music Project.

Anmol Malik, a self-taught pianist, has now launched her alter ego, Audrey Piano, with the debut of ‘Isn’t That Why’. The theme of the song is based on how love exists in diverse forms and comforts one in times of chaos. People look for escape routes in these tough, unforgiving and challenging times and this song portrays how their loved ones help them discover and open up a “universe” where they can get find relief for all their sorrows.

Watch here:

Excited about the release, Anmol shared, “I’m ecstatic that “Isn’t That Why” has released on the Sterling Reserve Music Project. Every word in this song comes from a very real space. And I’m glad it found a home on the Sterling Reserve Music Project. Universal Music, the entire Sterling Reserve Music Project team and Harman Singha’s team have all contributed a lot to releasing the song. But a special thank you to Devraj Sir, without whom none of this would have been possible. No one can nurture an artist and their music better than him.”

Universal Music and EMI Music, India and South Asia Managing Director and CEO Devraj Sanyal shared, “The Sterling Reserve Music Project is almost a year old and we’re on our ninth release already. Anmol Malik has found her vibe through her alter ego Audrey Piano, where she makes music that’s tailormade for a listener’s soul. “Isn’t That Why” is a song that’s melodically poignant and joyous at the same time, with an insightful lyrical vision and I urge each and everyone of our fans to go give it a heartfelt listen.”

Sharing his thoughts, Allied Blenders and Distillers Chief Operating Officer Bikram Basu said, “We are extremely delighted on the Sterling Reserve Music Project run and are pleased to support Anmol Malik in launching her latest song “Isn’t That Why” under her pseudonym of Audrey Piano. We pride ourselves in having co-founded the Sterling Reserve Music Project, which has evolved to become an integral part of an independent artist’s music journey in India.”

Tags
The Sterling Reserve Music Project Anmol Malik Devraj Sanyal Isn’t That Why
Related news
News | 10 Dec 2019

Devraj Sanyal & Romil Ratra come together as ‘The Bitter Bartenders’ for noble cause

MUMBAI: Yauatcha, a dim sum teahouse offering modern Cantonese cuisine, that is one of the common celebrity hangout places in Mumbai recently completed 8 years and decided to celebrate this event in a fun and folly way for a good cause.

read more
News | 21 Nov 2019

Sterling Reserve Music Project launches Hindi - Punjabi contemporary track, 'Main Sach Bolda,' by Shaan

MUMBAI: The Sterling Reserve Music Project releases Main Sach Bolda, by Shaan featuring debut independent musician, Mustafa, which further builds on the mentor – protégé artist relationship, unique to the platform.

read more
News | 10 Oct 2019

Indian hip-hop star DIVINE's debut album 'Kohinoor' is out!

MUMBAI: A year in the making, the wait for India’s premier hip-hop star DIVINE’s debut album, Kohinoor, finally gets over on 9 October.

read more
News | 05 Oct 2019

My songs have stories attached to them, says 'Koi Nahi' fame Rupinn

MUMBAI: Singer and lyricist Rupinn aka Rupin Pahwa, who recently grabbed limelight for his VYRL Originals single, Koi Nahi with Lisa Mishra, is quite happy with the song, he created.

read more
News | 16 May 2019

Life not about competing to a finish line: Ananya Birla

MUMBAI: Singer Ananya Birla, who will release her debut EP Fingerprint on Friday, says with time she has realized that life is not all about competition but about enjoying one's journey.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

News
No Playing of music without paying for it, says Bombay HC!

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court vide order dated 27th November 2019 has reserved restaurants, pubs,read more

News
Shashi Sekhar Vempati suggests using information and technology on a vast scale in programme production of AIR and Doordarshan

MUMBAI: DD NewsPrasar Bharathi CEO Shashi Sekhar Vempati called for more synergy between All Indiread more

top# 5 articles

1
When Taylor Swift cried after listening to Selena Gomez song

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Selena Gomez has revealed that Taylor Swift and her mother burst into tears after listening to the former's comeback singles....read more

2
Tarannum Malik on dream wedding coming true through song 'Gudda Guddi'

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Tarannum Malik, widely known for her songs Pagg Wala Munda, Saiyaara from Ek Tha Tiger to name a few spoke to us about her...read more

3
Shaan is a heart guy: KK

MUMBAI: Singer KK sang praises of fellow singer Shaan and called him a "heart guy"."Shaan's voice is brilliant. He has got one of the most...read more

4
R. Kelly pleads not guilty charges accusing him of bribe

MUMBAI: Singer R. Kelly has formally denied an accusation that he used bribery to obtain a fake ID for Aaliyah. He then entered a not guilty plea to...read more

5
Marc Anthony's luxury yacht destroyed by fire: Reports

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning singer Marc Anthony's 120-foot yacht has been destroyed by fire in Miami, according to reports.The luxury vessel caught fire...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group