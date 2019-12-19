For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Dec 2019 18:43 |  By Namrata Kale

Tarannum Malik on dream wedding coming true through song 'Gudda Guddi'

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Tarannum Malik, widely known for her songs Pagg Wala Munda, Saiyaara from Ek Tha Tiger to name a few spoke to us about her recent song Gudda Guddi.

Sung featured and composed by Tarannum Malik along with Abhinay (composer), the song is written by Ashok Punjabi and directed by Trupti Bhoir.  

“This track was basically a surprise to my husband which turned into a video song. My dream wedding was to get married on a beach, somehow everything turned out to be possible because we did the pheras at the beach just one day before my actual marriage. This was my dream wedding that actually came true.

Click here to view the track:

“This is a folk-inspired song, being a Punjabi every girl enters with the song Din Shagna Da from the movie Phillauri. Well I wanted to create my own song and make my entry song with this song only,” said Tarannum Malik.

She further revealed her upcoming projects,” There are original tracks along with Bollywood songs which are set to release soon.”

Tarannum Malik Phillauri Ek Tha Tiger Din Shagna Da Bollywood music
