News |  19 Dec 2019 16:13 |  By RnMTeam

Shaan is a heart guy: KK

MUMBAI: Singer KK sang praises of fellow singer Shaan and called him a "heart guy".

"Shaan's voice is brilliant. He has got one of the most mellifluous voices in the industry. His happy voice is very ear-friendly and he sings with his soul. If you get caught up in social media too much then you start getting governed by it. Shaan is very sentimental, he is a heart guy. I loved 'Tanha dil'," said KK.

Meanwhile, KK has some happy news for his fans.

"I'm gonna make sure that I come out with a single this year for sure. I'm working on it and I think, I'll definitely release it this year because I owe it to my fan base, more like my friend base, I should say," said the "Yaaron" hitmaker during his interview on Jio Saavn Podcasts' third season of "Talking Music".

(Source: IANS)

