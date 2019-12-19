For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Dec 2019 13:12 |  By RnMTeam

Makers voluntarily remove 'certain scenes' song 'Hud Hud Dabangg'

MUMBAI: The makers of "Dabangg 3" have voluntarily removed "certain scenes" from the title track "Hud hud Dabangg".

A tweet from the official Twitter handle of Salman Khan Films read, "Keeping everyone's sentiment in mind we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song 'Hud Hud Dabangg'."

"Dabangg 3" landed in controversy when a Hindu outfit and sections of social media objected to a sequence in the title song "Hud hud Dabangg" that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars.

The outfit, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, also sent a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding the censor certificate of the film be cancelled, even as #BoycottDabangg3 had trended on social media.

Salman, who returns in his popular cop avatar of Chulbul Pandey in "Dabangg 3", on December 1 had reacted to the storm over the song saying that a certain section of people were trying to gain publicity by dragging the number unnecessarily into a controversy.

"Dabangg 3", directed by Prabhudheva, is scheduled to release December 20.

(Source: IANS)

