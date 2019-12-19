LUVYA Festival exceeds all expectations for first edition at Five Palm Jumeirah

MUMBAI: FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai’s hottest hotel, welcomed thousands of guests from Thursday through to Saturday last week for the first edition of LUVYA Festival. With more than 40 performances from DJ superstars and legends of the underground, the three-day luxe festival was sprawled across 3 stages, offering quality music and inimitable vibe.

Situated on Beach by FIVE - the hotel’s new 150-metre private beach - the mainstage made a jaw-dropping impression with help from the production team behind Tomorrowland, Envie Events. Festival organisers pulled out all stops to deliver a world-class production from fireworks, pyrotechnics, and Co2, complemented by a stunning view of Dubai’s Marina skyline.

Tropical house producer Klingande kicked off the extravaganza on Thursday with an incredible sunset slot before beloved Belgian artist Lost Frequencies delivered a live DJ and keyboard performance. British singer, songwriter, rapper, DJ and producer Craig David captivated the crowd on Friday as he performed all his hits, while the world’s #1 DJ duo, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike sent the audience to a frenzy with infectious beats ranging from pop to hardstyle. Italian duo Gioli and Assia and Lannka changed the mainstage tune on Saturday with a mix of organic instrumentation and electronic sounds before guests moved up to The Penthouse.

The Penthouse on the 16th floor played host to many acclaimed artists including Eli & Fur, Lexlay, Adrian Eftimie, NSI, Arado and more and the party continued into the late hours of the morning as the bustling Secret Room delivered the best of old-school RnB sounds over the three days.

LUVYA Festival presented some of entertainment’s finest talent and are well on their way to cementing their reputation as a new major player in the international festival arena.