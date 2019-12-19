For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Dec 2019 13:05 |  By RnMTeam

Joris Voorn premieres stunning video for his 'Messiah' featuring HÆLOS' frontwoman Lotti Bernadout

MUMBAI: Joris Voorn has unveiled the stunning video for his track ‘Messiah’ which was released last month on his fourth studio album ‘\\\\’ [four].

Joris Voorn has unveiled the stunning video for his track ‘Messiah’ which was released last month on his fourth studio album ‘\\\\’ [four].

Watch here:

Directed by the UKMVA Award-winning filmmaker Wouter Stoter from Amsterdam alongside esteemed Soho production house Snapper Films, the music video was filmed in London around Notting Hill’s iconic brutalist architecture landmark Trellick Tower.

Joris explains: “I collaborated with British band HÆLOS on this single and when they sent me their vocals, it inspired me to work on the underlying music a bit more, which turned the track around quite a bit. This track instantly evokes visual memories of London for me as its where I conceived the idea for the track four years ago and so naturally felt it should be shot there. We filmed it on a cold December morning in and around Trellick Tower”.

The track itself is built around a ‘90s breakbeat and features the spine-tingling ethereal vocals of HÆLOS frontwoman Lotti Benardout, the video’s protagonist. We follow Lotti in various scenes around the West London estate and witness her attempted escape from the grips of a manipulative relationship.

Last week Joris also released his ‘Dark Science’ Piano remix of Messiah, an alias he created back in 2004 for his more house driven tracks and projects. This remix of Messiah is a hands in the air moment built entirely for the dancefloor.

Tags
Joris Voorn London Messiah UKMVA HÆLOS ‘\\\\’ [four]
Related news
News | 18 Nov 2019

Ariana Grande: I'm in a lot of pain

MUMBAI:  Singer Ariana Grande says she has been feeling sick for "over three weeks" and may possibly cancel her upcoming shows.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2019

Mount Kismet unveil captivating debut album 'Warmer Lanes'

MUMBAI: Mysterious trio Mount Kismet have unveiled their debut album Warmes Lanes, out 15 November via Disco Halal.

read more
News | 15 Nov 2019

DJ Chillz releases soulful new single 'Winning'

MUMBAI: London-based DJ/producer, DJ Chillz has unveiled her latest single in the form of ‘Winning’, featuring the sultry vocals of East London singer, Miss Locker.

read more
News | 15 Nov 2019

Joris Voorn releases highly anticipated fourth studio album '\\\\'

MUMBAI: Despite chiefly being known as an artist who moves dancefloors, Joris Voorn has always made clear his intentions to be known as more of a musician in the traditional sense.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2019

It's easy to hate, but harder to love, say's Ankur Tewari in new song with Ghalat family

MUMBAI:  This  year, Ankur Tewari’s vision is straightforward – to heal hate with love. His latest single, Aainda, the melodious yet lyric gripping number tells us to cure everything negative with love.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

News
No Playing of music without paying for it, says Bombay HC!

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court vide order dated 27th November 2019 has reserved restaurants, pubs,read more

News
Shashi Sekhar Vempati suggests using information and technology on a vast scale in programme production of AIR and Doordarshan

MUMBAI: DD NewsPrasar Bharathi CEO Shashi Sekhar Vempati called for more synergy between All Indiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Harry Styles might have cameo in 'Star Wars' film

MUMBAI: "One Direction" star Harry Styles might have a cameo role in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"."Star Wars" legend Mark Hamill recently took...read more

2
Likee and T-Series join hands to promote chartbuster song #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi

MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with T-Series to promote...read more

3
LUVYA Festival exceeds all expectations for first edition at Five Palm Jumeirah

MUMBAI: FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai’s hottest hotel, welcomed thousands of guests from Thursday through to Saturday last week for the first edition of...read more

4
Mosey unveils feelgood new single 'Something Freaky'

French DJ and producer Mosey has unveiled new single ‘Something Freaky’, out now via Kitsuné Musique. A carefree track, ‘Something Freaky’...read more

5
Amit Kumar signs 'Indian Idol' star Sunny Hindustani for new song

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Amit Kumar has signed "Indian Idol 11" fame contestant Sunny Hindustani to sing the first song of his soon-to-be-unveiled...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group