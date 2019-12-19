Harry Styles might have cameo in 'Star Wars' film

MUMBAI: "One Direction" star Harry Styles might have a cameo role in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker".

"Star Wars" legend Mark Hamill recently took to Twitter and dropped a hint that the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker has a cameo in the film, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Considering they've all been UK Superstars (2 Royals + 2 Actors) but still no singer, all the clues point in one direction #Stylestrooper," Hamill tweeted.

Hamill also included pictures of Prince William and Prince Harry - as well as actors Daniel Craig and Tom Hardy - superimposed on top of Stormtrooper bodies. All four have been filmed for appearances in past "Star Wars" films.

Earlier it was reported that singer Ed Sheeran would make a surprise cameo in

"Star Wars, Rise Of Skywalker" as a Stormtrooper.

(Source: IANS)