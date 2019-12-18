For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Dec 2019 19:34 |  By RnMTeam

Yamaha Expands its Range of Musical Instruments

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music, a leader in Musical Instruments, Pro Audio & Audio Visual Equipment launches 2 new musical instruments - “PSR-I400” Keyboard and “F280” Acoustic Guitar under Make in India initiative at Taj Deccan, Hyderabad. With this launch, the brand will be strengthening its existing portfolio and bring in professional equipment for a wide range of customers.

The “PSR-I400” Keyboard brings in a comprehensive collection of features including Indian instruments (Voices) and an auto-accompaniment function (Styles); that draws from a broad spectrum of Indian music genres. The PSR-I400 is a unique portable keyboard for beginners to learn Indian music.

This Keyboard comes equipped with a number of lesson functions including a built-in Tabla/Mridangam and Tanpura function called “Riyaz”. With the Riyaz feature, one can learn to play songs or traditional Indian “Ragas” at a fast pace making the whole process enjoyable. Playing the PSR-I400 can be a truly enjoyable family affair with an array of essential traditional instrument sounds (Voices) and auto accompaniment Styles.

The newly launched keyboard makes it fun for family members of varying ages to play Indian Music, ranging from classics to modern hits. The PSR-I400 is an exceptional musical instrument since it offers learning features that help develop swift keyboard skills in an enjoyable manner.

Takashi Haga, Managing Director, Yamaha Music India quoted, “We strongly believe the best way to learn to play an instrument is whenyou enjoyplaying the instrument; the more your children relish playing an instrument, the more they improve and greater is their commitment to continue to learn and inculcate music in their lives.” 

The F280, Acoustic Guitar is an exclusive model for the Indian market and comes at an affordable price. Made in Yamaha Music India factory F280 is equipped with comfortable playability for beginners. The acoustic guitar has passed a series of quality tests offering high durability and stability thus evidencing Yamaha&#39;s trademark quality standard.

“In true sense, these instruments share every bit of passion that ignites our premium range and are perfect for beginners, students as well as seasoned players”, added Rehan Siddiqui, Assistant General Manager (Musical Instruments) Sales &amp; Marketing, Yamaha Music India.

Tags
Yamaha Music Indian Music tabla Mridangam
Related news
News | 20 Aug 2019

Khayyam saab was a strict and uncompromising artist: Muzzafar Ali

MUMBAI: “I will always treasure my experience of working with Khayyam saab, through the rest of my life.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2019

Salim-Sulaiman's 'Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein' traces traditional melody

MUMBAI: Salim-Sulaiman’s Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein, an original number from the musical play Umrao Jaan Ada has released today! This song is composed and produced by Salim-Sulaiman, while it is penned by Irfan Siddiqui, and sung by Pratibha Singh Baghel.

read more
News | 18 Mar 2019

Pandit Jasraj presents musical memoir on 89th birth anniversary

MUMBAI: Ace musician Pandit Jasraj, who celebrated his 89th birth anniversary recently, swayed everyone with his enchanting voice at Golden Voice Golden Years: Pandit Jasraj.

read more
News | 14 Jan 2019

Indian music has a bright future: 'Uri' composer

MUMBAI: India has a very rich and advanced music industry, says music composer Shashwat Sachdev, who returned to the country's music industry a few years ago after working briefly in Hollywood.

read more
News | 11 Jan 2019

Tabla has been my mate since I was a baby: Maestro Zakir Hussain

MUMBAI: An international force to reckon with in the world of music, classical tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain says his tabla has been his mate since he was a baby, and the percussion instrument is the "hottest-selling" one worldwide, with India's greatest bench strength being in it.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

News
No Playing of music without paying for it, says Bombay HC!

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court vide order dated 27th November 2019 has reserved restaurants, pubs,read more

News
Shashi Sekhar Vempati suggests using information and technology on a vast scale in programme production of AIR and Doordarshan

MUMBAI: DD NewsPrasar Bharathi CEO Shashi Sekhar Vempati called for more synergy between All Indiread more

top# 5 articles

1
The Krueggers freak out with new 'Freak Out' music video & single

MUMBAI: Brazilian post-grunge alternative metal band The Krueggers have revealed a new music video and single for the song "Freak Out". This is the...read more

2
Shahid Mallya: Actors, musicians, artistes should engage with social cause

MUMBAI: Singer Shahid Mallya, who has been associated with an NGO that works for the betterment of cancer survivors has appealed to fellow actors,...read more

3
NEXA Music launches its fourth song ‘Whatcha Doin to Me’ by Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes

MUMBAI: Maruti Suzuki NEXA today launched its fourth music video – ‘Watcha Doin to Me’ under its flagship initiative NEXA Music. The video will...read more

4
T-Series Mixtape Punjabi season 2: Amazon Prime Music brings Jonita Gandhi and Meet Bros together

MUMBAI: When it comes to creating great music and innovative ideas, there's no music label even close to Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The channel is the...read more

5
First 20 Acts to Join EXIT Festival's Big 20 Years Bash Include David Guetta, Tyga, James Arthur, Fatboy Slim

MUMBAI: Music superstars, true legends and the hottest newcomers make the first 20 acts announced for the much-awaited EXIT Festival's big 20 years...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group