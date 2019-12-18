Yamaha Expands its Range of Musical Instruments

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music, a leader in Musical Instruments, Pro Audio & Audio Visual Equipment launches 2 new musical instruments - “PSR-I400” Keyboard and “F280” Acoustic Guitar under Make in India initiative at Taj Deccan, Hyderabad. With this launch, the brand will be strengthening its existing portfolio and bring in professional equipment for a wide range of customers.

The “PSR-I400” Keyboard brings in a comprehensive collection of features including Indian instruments (Voices) and an auto-accompaniment function (Styles); that draws from a broad spectrum of Indian music genres. The PSR-I400 is a unique portable keyboard for beginners to learn Indian music.

This Keyboard comes equipped with a number of lesson functions including a built-in Tabla/Mridangam and Tanpura function called “Riyaz”. With the Riyaz feature, one can learn to play songs or traditional Indian “Ragas” at a fast pace making the whole process enjoyable. Playing the PSR-I400 can be a truly enjoyable family affair with an array of essential traditional instrument sounds (Voices) and auto accompaniment Styles.

The newly launched keyboard makes it fun for family members of varying ages to play Indian Music, ranging from classics to modern hits. The PSR-I400 is an exceptional musical instrument since it offers learning features that help develop swift keyboard skills in an enjoyable manner.

Takashi Haga, Managing Director, Yamaha Music India quoted, “We strongly believe the best way to learn to play an instrument is whenyou enjoyplaying the instrument; the more your children relish playing an instrument, the more they improve and greater is their commitment to continue to learn and inculcate music in their lives.”

The F280, Acoustic Guitar is an exclusive model for the Indian market and comes at an affordable price. Made in Yamaha Music India factory F280 is equipped with comfortable playability for beginners. The acoustic guitar has passed a series of quality tests offering high durability and stability thus evidencing Yamaha's trademark quality standard.

“In true sense, these instruments share every bit of passion that ignites our premium range and are perfect for beginners, students as well as seasoned players”, added Rehan Siddiqui, Assistant General Manager (Musical Instruments) Sales & Marketing, Yamaha Music India.