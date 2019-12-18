For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  18 Dec 2019 16:16

The Krueggers freak out with new 'Freak Out' music video & single

MUMBAI: Brazilian post-grunge alternative metal band The Krueggers have revealed a new music video and single for the song "Freak Out". This is the third video and single from their new full-length album entitled Hysterical Cold Side and Dark Memories which will be released worldwide on January 10, 2020 via Eclipse Records. The video was directed by Tiago Pavarini.

Watch here:

"Nowadays (and more than ever with social media), people pretend have fake lives on their profiles," says vocalist Randy Fioria. "Everyone is trying to be the most liked, most shared, most commented, and it’s a constant race to be number one in the digital environment. Sometimes, people pretend that their lives are so cool and perfect on social media channels, but the reality is very different." Bassist Henrique Gala adds, "The compilation of live footages shows a side of the band that people don't really know all that well yet. We wanted to bring the atmosphere and energy of our live concerts to everyone around the world, so we gathered a bunch of live footage from fans and our crew to create a video which we feel translated that energy really well!"

Hysterical Cold Side and Dark Memories contain eleven emotionally energetic songs, showcasing the band's unique post grunge / nu metal hybrid sound. The album was produced by The Krueggers and mixed by Diego Castro. From the very start of the album, the first single 'Lying Machine' pulls in the listener with their heavy-as-balls signature riffs, challenging your identity and singing about being yourself regardless of what others may think. Other highlights on the album are 'Bring Me Shine' which is about always searching for something more and never being satisfied in life, and 'Freak Out' which was originally written by Randy in high-school, and is about how all the kids try to be cool by acting like someone else, but really they should just let go and… freak out!

