Shahid Mallya: Actors, musicians, artistes should engage with social cause

MUMBAI: Singer Shahid Mallya, who has been associated with an NGO that works for the betterment of cancer survivors has appealed to fellow actors, musicians and all other artistes to associate with social causes, because the public looks up to them and the idea could benefit particular social initiatives.

"Music has a certain healing power. I feel actors also influence people a lot. We try to copy them in our life. When they endorse certain products, we buy those products. So, I more and number of actors, musicians, and other artistes should come forward and associate with social causes," said the singer, while interacting with the media at an event where non-profit organizations HOPE B-Lit and CANKIDS came together to felicitate cancer survivors in Mumbai.

"When an artist works for a cause, then it creates awareness among people to a larger extent. If they extend their support, I feel we will be in a better position to help these kids. I would like to appeal to them that they should come forward and support this nice initiative because anyone among us can have this disease, and it is our responsibility to help each other."

Shahid added that he feels the pain of parents whose children are battling cancer. "I think when parents of these kids come to know about their child's disease, then it changes their lives. I feel crying is not a solution. We should face such situations with a smile on our faces. I can feel the pain of parents but I would like to tell them that we are all with them so that we can come out of these circumstances," he said.

(Source: IANS)