For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Dec 2019 15:20 |  By RnMTeam

Shahid Mallya: Actors, musicians, artistes should engage with social cause

MUMBAI: Singer Shahid Mallya, who has been associated with an NGO that works for the betterment of cancer survivors has appealed to fellow actors, musicians and all other artistes to associate with social causes, because the public looks up to them and the idea could benefit particular social initiatives.

"Music has a certain healing power. I feel actors also influence people a lot. We try to copy them in our life. When they endorse certain products, we buy those products. So, I more and number of actors, musicians, and other artistes should come forward and associate with social causes," said the singer, while interacting with the media at an event where non-profit organizations HOPE B-Lit and CANKIDS came together to felicitate cancer survivors in Mumbai.

"When an artist works for a cause, then it creates awareness among people to a larger extent. If they extend their support, I feel we will be in a better position to help these kids. I would like to appeal to them that they should come forward and support this nice initiative because anyone among us can have this disease, and it is our responsibility to help each other."

Shahid added that he feels the pain of parents whose children are battling cancer. "I think when parents of these kids come to know about their child's disease, then it changes their lives. I feel crying is not a solution. We should face such situations with a smile on our faces. I can feel the pain of parents but I would like to tell them that we are all with them so that we can come out of these circumstances," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Shahid Mallya music NGO HOPE B-Lit
Related news
News | 18 Dec 2019

Music channel Mastiii brings to you biggest musical contest of the year

MUMBAI: The Channel is all set to spread cheers and smile this Christmas and make your New Year more exciting. With a tight-knit yet simple, ‘Spot The Santa Contest’.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2019

10 reasons to attend Sunburn 2019

MUMBAI: Unless you've been living under a humongous rock, it would be immensely hard to have missed the anticipation that the upcoming edition of Sunburn Goa is generating across the country.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2019

Bombay Bassment's new single “Reggae Over India' to release soon

MUMBAI: Pioneering hip hop/reggae band Bombay Bassment’s new single, “Reggae Over India” is ready to drop on the 20th of December.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2019

Demi Lovato gets 'survivor' neck tattoo

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato has got her self a new tattoo on her neck which says "survivor" over a year following her near-fatal overdose.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2019

Jacqueline ruled TikTok world in India this year

MUMBAI: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has emerged as the top engaging celebrity who left an impression in the virtual world of the short video making app TikTok this year.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

News
No Playing of music without paying for it, says Bombay HC!

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court vide order dated 27th November 2019 has reserved restaurants, pubs,read more

News
Shashi Sekhar Vempati suggests using information and technology on a vast scale in programme production of AIR and Doordarshan

MUMBAI: DD NewsPrasar Bharathi CEO Shashi Sekhar Vempati called for more synergy between All Indiread more

top# 5 articles

1
NEXA Music launches its fourth song ‘Whatcha Doin to Me’ by Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes

MUMBAI: Maruti Suzuki NEXA today launched its fourth music video – ‘Watcha Doin to Me’ under its flagship initiative NEXA Music. The video will...read more

2
T-Series Mixtape Punjabi season 2: Amazon Prime Music brings Jonita Gandhi and Meet Bros together

MUMBAI: When it comes to creating great music and innovative ideas, there's no music label even close to Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The channel is the...read more

3
First 20 Acts to Join EXIT Festival's Big 20 Years Bash Include David Guetta, Tyga, James Arthur, Fatboy Slim

MUMBAI: Music superstars, true legends and the hottest newcomers make the first 20 acts announced for the much-awaited EXIT Festival's big 20 years...read more

4
Audio Obscura brings Peggy Gou to Amsterdam in the stunning setting of audio-visual installation SKALAR

MUMBAI: Audio Obscura makes another bold statement in Amsterdam with the announcement of a very special party on February 1st at the Westergas. In...read more

5
Music channel Mastiii brings to you biggest musical contest of the year

MUMBAI: The Channel is all set to spread cheers and smile this Christmas and make your New Year more exciting. With a tight-knit yet simple, ‘Spot...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group