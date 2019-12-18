For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
NEXA Music launches its fourth song ‘Whatcha Doin to Me’ by Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes

MUMBAI: Maruti Suzuki NEXA today launched its fourth music video – ‘Watcha Doin to Me’ under its flagship initiative NEXA Music. The video will feature the music veterans Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes who have previously worked together on cult favourites like “Mauje Naina”, their hit single “Inayat” as part of fusion supergroup Ananthaal, and many other projects, bringing the right balance and connect with their musical chemistry. With its newest song,

NEXA Music is set to bring forth a track that is in sync with the taste buds of its new age customers. NEXA Music celebrates the relentless spirit of music aficionados across genres who want to create original international English music.

Till date, it has successfully launched three original tracks – ‘Queen of My Castle’ by Anushka Manchanda, ‘This Heart of Mine’ by Nikhil D’Souza and ‘Antigravity’ by Uday Bengal.

Announcing the release of the music video, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Launched in 2015, NEXA is a lifestyle brand that strives to deliver a unique experience and support the creators of today in the world of cinema, fashion, music and travel. In a short span of 4 years, we have expanded across the country.

Through NEXA Music, we want to deliver original English music to our audience and create a unique platform for the upcoming talent under the mentorship of acclaimed celebrity artists. After receiving an overwhelming response for our previous original tracks, we are excited to release our fourth music video with the very talented duo Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes. We are confident this song will also be appreciated by music lovers.”

With its fourth music video release of ‘Watcha Doin to Me’, the song will present alluring melodies for the constantly connected, urban metropolitan and evolved NEXA consumers. The viewers will also watch the famous Indian dance group from Vasai ‘Kings United India’ perform in the video. The four songs truly echo with NEXA’s philosophy to create and inspire new-age customers.

Talking about his song, Clinton Cerejo, said, “Our new song ‘Whatcha Doin to Me’ is about an interesting rendition of modern love wrapped up in a hard hitting groove. NEXA Music and I share a mutual love for music with a goal to bring new and original content to the audience.

It has been a great experience to be a part of the jury and mentoring the budding talent that our country has to offer. Through a young and contemporary platform like NEXA Music, we can expect more independent artists shaping the English music scenario in India.”

Nexa Music Clinton Cerejo Bianca Gomes Maruti Suzuki NEXA Inayat Khan Banjara Mauje Naina Whatcha Doin to Me
