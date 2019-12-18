For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  18 Dec 2019

Music channel Mastiii brings to you biggest musical contest of the year

MUMBAI: The Channel is all set to spread cheers and smile this Christmas and make your New Year more exciting. With a tight-knit yet simple, ‘Spot The Santa Contest’.

Targeting the Youth audience, it’s an effortless contest; all the viewers have to do is to spot a dancing Santa on their screens from 7 am till 11 am every day, a real-time Whatsapp texting mechanism has been implemented. The lucky participants of the contest then get an opportunity to win 100 Saregama Carvaans through 15th – 30th December.

Talking about the ongoing contest, SAB Group CEO Manav Dhanda stated “December is the month of cheers and celebration, it’s the gifting season. Mastiii have always looked to innovate and to keep its audience refreshed and excited and seeking for more. We choose to give away a digital music player, Saregama Carvaan, which gives compliments back to the brands core form of Music. We are also running our marketing campaign excessively on radio in 25 stations pan HSM.”

Mastiii knows that setting a good example is an important part of leadership, and there has to be a surprise element that keeps the brand alive and more entertaining for its loyal audience. Thus the brand always upgrades its game plan and continues to entertain the audience with its euphonic playlists.

 

