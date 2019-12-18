For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Dec 2019 18:13 |  By RnMTeam

Audio Obscura brings Peggy Gou to Amsterdam in the stunning setting of audio-visual installation SKALAR

MUMBAI: Audio Obscura makes another bold statement in Amsterdam with the announcement of a very special party on February 1st at the Westergas. In the heart of the incredible kinetic SKALAR art installation, by Christopher Bauder and Kangding Ray, none other than Peggy Gou will headline the evening. Known for her dreamy flow in tracks such as this year’s hit ‘Starry Night’, the South-Korean super star will showcase her endless energy.

Never one to miss an opportunity, Audio Obscura will take over the venue and work together with the rest of the team behind SKALAR to create a unique night. The music of Peggy Gou, Kangding Ray and supporting acts will interact in symbiotic fashion with the visuals arranged by Christopher Bauder that make up the installation. The artists will perform from the middle of the incredible circular venue. The masterminds behind SKALAR, musician Kangding Ray and light artist Christopher Bauder, will close off with a special custom techno live AV set for the occasion.

SKALAR is a huge audio-visual art experience from Berlin that lands in Amsterdam’s Gashouder from January 10 to February 5. The installation is powered by Audio Obscura, WHITEvoid and Westergas. It explores the effects of light and sound on human perception, with the creators narrating the journey as light vectors, kinetic mirrors and multi-channel surround sounds interact and evolve in reaction to each other. It seeks to provide a meditation on the fundamental nature and essence of basic human emotions, where light is treated as a solid material for the artists to manipulate as a sculptor would clay or marble.

Don’t miss this unique and historic party, where music and visual arts will merge like never before. Tickets are on sale Thursday, Dec 19 at 12PM CET.

Tags
Amsterdam Audio Obscura Peggy Gou SKALAR
Related news
News | 06 Dec 2019

Boris Brejcha unveils epic new single 'Lieblingsmensch'

MUMBAI: German DJ and producer Boris Brejcha has dropped new single ‘Lieblingsmensch’, out 6th December via Ultra Music.

read more
News | 22 Jun 2019

Lyricist Prashant Ingole heads to Europe, takes break from work

MUMBAI: Lyricist Prashant Ingole, who recently penned the album of latest Bollywood film, Malaal, has taken a break from work. He is currently on a trip to Europe.I was completely involved in Malaal so now, I am just going to take a break. Any holiday goals

read more
News | 06 Nov 2018

Parineeti wants $5 mn shoe-hiding fee from singer Nick Jonas

MUMBAI:  Actress Parineeti Chopra has placed a $5 million dollar shoe-hiding fee demand before American singer Nick Jonas, who will marry her actress cousin Priyanka Chopra soon.

read more
News | 19 Jun 2018

One killed as van hits fans at Dutch music festival

MUMBAI: A van ploughed into a group of people attending a Dutch music festival, killing one of them on Monday. Police detained a suspect hours later.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2018

My bond with India is like a romance: Don Diablo

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ Don Diablo feels he has a romantic relationship with India, and says he planned a multi-city tour in the country as he felt they need to make more "love" to each other.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM joins hands with IDFC FIRST BANK to launch 'Treepublic', an initiative to support plantation

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank for theread more

News
Likee partners with Think Music to promote Hiphop Tamizha's new Break Up song

MUMBAI: Think Music, the Chennai based music production company with focus on Sread more

Interviews
Exceptional selection of talent will deliver amorphic audio silhouettes within an electrifying atmosphere: Percept Live COO Karan Singh

Sunburn festival is known to instill reams of energy within us, with that rousing lineup andread more

News
No Playing of music without paying for it, says Bombay HC!

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court vide order dated 27th November 2019 has reserved restaurants, pubs,read more

News
Shashi Sekhar Vempati suggests using information and technology on a vast scale in programme production of AIR and Doordarshan

MUMBAI: DD NewsPrasar Bharathi CEO Shashi Sekhar Vempati called for more synergy between All Indiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Music channel Mastiii brings to you biggest musical contest of the year

MUMBAI: The Channel is all set to spread cheers and smile this Christmas and make your New Year more exciting. With a tight-knit yet simple, ‘Spot...read more

2
Likee and T-Series join hands to promote chartbuster song #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi

MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with T-Series to promote...read more

3
Shahid Mallya: Actors, musicians, artistes should engage with social cause

MUMBAI: Singer Shahid Mallya, who has been associated with an NGO that works for the betterment of cancer survivors has appealed to fellow actors,...read more

4
T-Series Mixtape Punjabi season 2: Amazon Prime Music brings Jonita Gandhi and Meet Bros together

MUMBAI: When it comes to creating great music and innovative ideas, there's no music label even close to Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The channel is the...read more

5
The Krueggers freak out with new 'Freak Out' music video & single

MUMBAI: Brazilian post-grunge alternative metal band The Krueggers have revealed a new music video and single for the song "Freak Out". This is the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group