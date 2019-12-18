Audio Obscura brings Peggy Gou to Amsterdam in the stunning setting of audio-visual installation SKALAR

MUMBAI: Audio Obscura makes another bold statement in Amsterdam with the announcement of a very special party on February 1st at the Westergas. In the heart of the incredible kinetic SKALAR art installation, by Christopher Bauder and Kangding Ray, none other than Peggy Gou will headline the evening. Known for her dreamy flow in tracks such as this year’s hit ‘Starry Night’, the South-Korean super star will showcase her endless energy.

Never one to miss an opportunity, Audio Obscura will take over the venue and work together with the rest of the team behind SKALAR to create a unique night. The music of Peggy Gou, Kangding Ray and supporting acts will interact in symbiotic fashion with the visuals arranged by Christopher Bauder that make up the installation. The artists will perform from the middle of the incredible circular venue. The masterminds behind SKALAR, musician Kangding Ray and light artist Christopher Bauder, will close off with a special custom techno live AV set for the occasion.

SKALAR is a huge audio-visual art experience from Berlin that lands in Amsterdam’s Gashouder from January 10 to February 5. The installation is powered by Audio Obscura, WHITEvoid and Westergas. It explores the effects of light and sound on human perception, with the creators narrating the journey as light vectors, kinetic mirrors and multi-channel surround sounds interact and evolve in reaction to each other. It seeks to provide a meditation on the fundamental nature and essence of basic human emotions, where light is treated as a solid material for the artists to manipulate as a sculptor would clay or marble.

Don’t miss this unique and historic party, where music and visual arts will merge like never before. Tickets are on sale Thursday, Dec 19 at 12PM CET.