VYRL originals signs talented R.S. Chauhan who has launched new track 'Kol Rakh'

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals exclusively signs the very talented Punjabi Singer R.S. Chauhan for their non-film music repertoire. VYRL Originals is all set to end the year on a high note with R.S. Chauhan’s heartbreak Punjabi song ‘Kol Rakh’.

Written, composed and sung by the very talented R.S. Chauhan, this track is for all those who simply forget to communicate to their loved ones and end up hurting them in a relationship. The song depicts the feeling of a lover to keep your loved ones close to you & holding on to them in all situations of life.

The video stars R.S. Chauhan, the gorgeous Gima Ashi and is directed by Robby Singh in the picturesque locations of Armenia. VYRL Originals has always endeavored to bring out fresh content and talent and they have been instrumental in building the category and culture of non-film music in India.