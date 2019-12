Singer Harshdeep Kaur's birthday bash at Sin City amidst music and jamming

MUMBAI: Popularly known as ‘Sufi Ki Sultana’ Harshdeep Kaur celebrated her birthday yesterday with noteworthy names from the music industry. All of them had a jam session as well.

Shankar Mahadevan, Salim Merchant, Shekhar Ravjiani, Armaan Malik, Himesh Reshammiya, Shakti Mohan, Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya, Akriti Kakkar Kanika Kapoor, Jonita Gandhi, Meet Bros, Jasbir Jassi, Meiyang Chang, Himanshu Kohli, Kumaar, Shilpa Rao, Archana Kochhar to name a few singers were present to have a blast at the singer's birthday party.

Have a look: