Ranveer, Alia's 'Gully Boy' out of Oscars 2020 race

MUMBAI: Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", which was India's official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category is out of the race.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday released a shortlist of ten films in the Best Foreign Language Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards, and "Gully Boy" failed to make the list.

The film is based on the lives of rappers Naved Shaikh, popularly known as Naezy, and Divine (Vivian Fernandes), although many have noted stylistic and narrative likeness with the Hollywood biopic, "Straight Outta Comption"

In "Gully Boy", Ranveer's character used rap as a tool to express his views on society and life in Dharavi, one of the largest slums of Asia. The film became a superhit on release in February.

Expressing his joy over the selection, Ranveer had earlier said: "We are so thrilled that 'Gully Boy' has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category."

This year in the Foreign Film category, the entries that have made the 10-film shortlist are: "The Painted Bird" (Czech Republic), "Truth And Justice" (Estonia), "Les Misérables" (France), "Those Who Remained" (Hungary), "Honeyland" (North Macedonia), "Corpus Christi" (Poland), "Beanpole" (Russia), "Atlantics" (Senegal), "Parasite" (South Korea) and "Pain And Glory" (Spain).

The Oscars will take place in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020.

(Source: IANS)