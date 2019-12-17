Ramji Gulati's song 'Kaali Meri Gaddi' features Tik Tok stars Mr. Faisu, Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: This year's club banger has arrived! Ramji Gulati's news song "Kaali Meri Gaddi" featuring Tik Tok king and queen Mr. Faisu & Avneet Kaur is out giving us major party vibes.

Just like all his last songs with Tik Tokers, the video "Kaali Meri Gaddi" screams stylish, rich & grand.

Truly peppy and lively in its best sense, "Kaali Meri Gaddi" has the spur of making you groove effortlessly. Enchanted beats, flexible use of tones accompanied by Ramji Gulati, Mr. Faisu & Avneet Kaur's highly intriguing moves, "Kaali Meri Gaddi" is here and we bet you'll go crazy over this.

The song shows Ramji Gulati, Mr. Faisu & Avneet Kaur in their stylish avatar still maintaining that rusticity and their fabulous charm.

Ramji Gulati says, "Party season is on & Kaali Meri Gaddi is a special offering to our fans worldwide to enhance their party mood. I have been lucky that audience have loved all my songs. I hope they love this one too"