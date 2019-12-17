Neha Kakkar sings Channa Mereya on sets of Indian Idol Season 11

MUMBAI: Melodious voice in the music industry Neha Kakkar recently sang Channa Mereya on the sets of Indian Idol Season 11.

Fans have shared the video on their pages and honestly you are going to fall in love with this clip below.

Check the video:



Indian Idol Season 11 judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani the show has got its top 18 contestants and is appreciated much by the audience.

Song Channa Mereya had created a romantic aura when it had released earlier but now when Neha Kakkar sings the track it gets huge on its own and truly she has sprinkled her magic on Channa Mereya.

