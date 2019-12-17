For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 Dec 2019 16:54 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar to perform at Mauritius

MUMBAI: After giving back to back hits one of the most popular singer in the country Neha Kakkar is all set to enthrall the audience in Mauritius on 1 February 2020. Recently the singer gave a fantabulous performance in Bombay and now it’s this international destination that’s announced. 

The singer was recently in the headlines after being body-shammed and criticized for her talent by comedian Kiku Sharda.

While earlier the Dilbar fame Neha left her fans shocked on revealing that once she wanted to commit suicide due to certain situations around her. Although she did not specify the reason, it’s widely believed to be linked to the depression that she underwent in the aftermath of her breakup with Himansh Kohli earlier this year.

We all know Neha Kakkar, the braveheart has come a long way and has achieved the title of the most loved Indian musician in our country. Being a popular name in the current times time for her tracks Aankh Marey, Dilbar, Kala Chashma and Mile Ho Tum to name a few the singer has also become a huge fashion inspiration too.

