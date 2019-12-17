For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 Dec 2019 16:24 |  By Minal Owal

Kavita Seth's initiative 'Nirvana' collaborates with 'Alert India' for a good cause

MUMBAI: Indian singer Kavita Seth famed for her Sufi and Gazal singing also known for her social work is doing an event ‘Nirvana’ with ‘Alert India’.

Alert India (Association for Leprosy Education, Rehabilitation and Treatment India). A voluntary charitable organization started its work over 3 decades ago with a vision to eradicate leprosy from our country.

In conversation with Kavita Seth regarding her association with Alert India she mentioned, “I have done a program prior to this with Alert India, they work for people who are dealing with leprosy and are striving to eradicate it away from India. I feel I am working for a good cause being an artist, I am able to help in order to raise their funds or through any other ways so that happens to be my main motive.”

Further she added, “Alert India has now teamed up with Nirvana which I do every year and that’s a great cause sharing the same purpose where I can cause awareness and as an artist I am glad I can return something do the nation. I haven’t visited the institute but I am in contact with Veera Rao and all set to help them any time.

The overall experience she shared was a pleasurable and they could raise enough funds last time and being hopeful for the same this time.

Kavita Seth’s initiative ‘Nirvana’ is doing well since past 8 years and she wants it to grow and become enormous.

She also played for Ten foundation in Delhi to help them raise their funds.

