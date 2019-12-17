Harry Anand and Kaviczar's 'Naach Nachaniyan' will be a club banger this new year

MUMBAI: Singer Harry Anand who started his carrier as a music composer in the Bollywood industry has given numerous compositions for movies and films. Famed for his remixes Kaanta Laga, Kaliyon Ka Chaman the artist has now collaborated with Kaviczar, a budding singer who made his debut through ‘Naach Nachaniyan.’

The duo has intoned for the song which is sure to create a buzz this new year in all the clubs. Both the artists have worked hard for the song and makes the song a club banger with the colorful vibe in the video. Featuring the former beauty queen Nehal Chudasama.

In conversation with Harry Anand and Kaviczar about the song they mentioned, “The song is a peppy pop number that is all set to create buzz in clubs this 31 new year party, this songs is very special to me as it happens to be my debut song, the whole team has worked really hard for this song to happen,” adds Kaviczar.

On appreciating Kaviczar for his debut Harry says, “I noticed Kaviczar’s talent and decided to collaborate with him, I believe in him we are also working on another project which is to be launched in January and he has the potential to present our music globally on an international platform.”

Harry Anand ended with a message for all the budding singers, “Be confident with your work and believe in yourself but, confidence without clarity is a disaster so be clear with your views and stay focused on it.”