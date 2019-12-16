'Patola' ft Gayatri Bhardwaj and Sahil Anand is the track of the season

MUMBAI: A Times Music presentation, 'Patola' is a fun, peppy, and shake-a-leg-worthy track that's going to stay with you for a long time. 'Payola' is a perfect wedding/Sangeet song, releasing just in time for this Shaadi season. Brijesh Shandilya has sung and also co-composed the track with Pranshu Jha, while Deepak Adhikari has penned this beautiful track.

The video features Miss India United Continents 2018, the breathtakingly gorgeous Gayatri Bhardwaj and the very handsome actor, performer - Sahil Anand. Gayatri Bhardwaj plays a Punjabi kudi in the video and Sahil is a man on a mission who gets distracted and how! In the big fat Indian wedding setting, this video tells a fun story that you must watch to witness in entirety.

Sahil Anand is known for his role of Jeet Khurrana in 'Student Of The Year' and is a very popular Television actor. He was also a participant in MTV Roadies 2016. Brijesh Shandilya has worked with some of the biggest music directors and sung for films like, 'Jai Ho', 'Golmaal Again' and 'Badhai Ho'. His song 'Banno' from 'Tanu Weds Manu' is still one of the top Punjabi tracks.

"Patola is such a great song, it's been ringing in my ear for so long! The storyline, outfits, and sets were so well done. The crew and cast ensemble were amazing to work with and I am really happy with how the video has turned out,” said Gayatri Bhardwaj.

"I wanted to do a single for a long time and I am so happy I am doing it with Times Music. I am really excited for the song to come out as it's shot so well. Waiting to see how the audience likes the song, it's a very special song for me," said Brijesh Shandilya.

"The song is so fun and peppy, I was absolutely hooked to it the first time around! It's my first music video ever and it was a great experience. I am really happy with how the video has turned out. I hope the audience loves it as much as we loved shooting for it," said Sahil Anand.

'Patola is Times Music exclusive release and is available to watch/listen on the Times Music YouTube channel. 'Patola' is available on all streaming platforms for you to enjoy.