For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Dec 2019 15:49 |  By RnMTeam

MY FM initiates Women Security campaign with "MY FM hai Why FM"

MUMBAI: After the horrific incidences that have again raised questions on women security in the country, MY FM, the radio arm of DB Corp Limited launched

‘MY FM hai WHY FM- Sawal Uthao Beti Bachao’ campaign that aims to highlight questions on why; we still do not have a sense of security and why is society, administration and the media not doing enough on the issue. The campaign will run in order to mobilize the listeners and talents across all the seven states and 30 cities.

The other questions stress on why education system and parenting, police infrastructure, entertainment world and social media's objectification of women and our society's own attitude might be fuelling this pent up disdain towards women and the subsequent crimes. The campaign is supported by listeners across ages and social status, police authorities, celebrities like Javed Akhtar and notable citizens from all walks of life, who have either participated or appreciated this initiative.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Vinay Manek, National Programming Head, MY FM, said, “Women safety is one of the biggest concerns with national prominence to our society. We at MY FM felt it’s our duty to bring a campaign that will not only create awareness but also provide strength to women across the nation with ‘Sawal Uthao Beti Bachao’ initiative. This is our first step towards women safety, where questions on their security, education system and various other aspects will be discussed. We aim to promote the same across all our stations and make our women feel safe in our country “.

The campaign is following up with 'Soch Badlo...Beti Bachao', where MY FM is involving gender sensitization experts and psychologists, that share their opinions on how we could affect the changes beginning from our homes, neighborhoods’, educational institutions and workplaces.  Not only this, but authorities are also involved in order to assure that ample steps are being taken to secure the women in our respective cities. Also, the spokespersons from the entertainment industry will vouch for self-censorship and MY FM will champion the cause of self-defense as well as educating listeners on the dos and don'ts.

Tags
MY FM Javed Akhtar Beti Bachao DB Corp Limited music radio
Related news
News | 16 Dec 2019

PewDiePie to take a break from YouTube

MUMBAI: Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie is taking a break from the video streaming platform as he is "feeling very tired".

read more
News | 16 Dec 2019

Hrithik, Sachin, Deepika-Ranveer among celebs at U2's Mumbai concert

MUMBAI: Celebrities around town had a good time at iconic rock band U2's The Joshua Tree Concert at the weekend.

read more
News | 16 Dec 2019

Darshan Raval's 'Hawa banke' crosses 100 million views

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval's song "Hawa banke" has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. This is his second independent song after "Tera zikr" to achieve the feat.

read more
News | 16 Dec 2019

Lyricist Prashant Ingole to direct comedy film '36 Gunn Zamley'

MUMBAI: Lyricist Prashant Ingole, who has worked on films like "Bajirao Mastani" and "Mary Kom", is all set to direct a Marathi comedy film "36 Gunn Zamley".The film will go on floors soon and will release in 2020.

read more
News | 16 Dec 2019

Fans want Cardi B to cheat on Offset with bodyguard

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B's fans want her to date her "handsome" bodyguard. Cardi's bodyguard recently got some attention from the rapper's fans following their appearance at the courthouse, reports aceshowbiz.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Songdew TV launches new series 'Songdew Unplugged'

MUMBAI: Songdew TV is one of its kind 24 *7 TV Channel which is focussed on giving a platform toread more

News
'Well played India', says Spotify's year-end marketing campaign

MUMBAI: Nearly ten days ago, Spotify announced the local version of its very popular, global Wraread more

News
Radio City and NGO Kavach come together for a good cause

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, organized a heread more

News
Fifth edition of Mirchi Neon Run is all set to #GlowGuilty across 21 cities

MUMBAI: Mirchi is all set to kickstart the fifth edition of the Mread more

News
Listen, Vote, Give: AccuRadio Gives $1,000 a day to charity this Holiday Season

MUMBAI: AccuRadio has traditionally been an online listening destread more

top# 5 articles

1
Britney Spears begs netizens to stop bullying her

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears has urged her fans and followers to stop posting mean things about her on the social media.The singer took to...read more

2
PewDiePie to take a break from YouTube

MUMBAI: Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie is taking a break from the video streaming platform as he is "feeling very tired".PewDiePie, 30, whose real...read more

3
'Patola' ft Gayatri Bhardwaj and Sahil Anand is the track of the season

MUMBAI: A Times Music presentation, 'Patola' is a fun, peppy, and shake-a-leg-worthy track that's going to stay with you for a long time. 'Payola'...read more

4
Michael Buble was given career warning

MUMBAI: Singer Michael Buble says he was warned his career would be over if he dropped out of the spotlight to look after his cancer-stricken son...read more

5
Darshan Raval's 'Hawa banke' crosses 100 million views

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval's song "Hawa banke" has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. This is his second independent song after "Tera zikr" to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group