editorial
News |  16 Dec 2019 17:53 |  By RnMTeam

Michael Buble was given career warning

MUMBAI: Singer Michael Buble says he was warned his career would be over if he dropped out of the spotlight to look after his cancer-stricken son Noah in 2016.

"When I went away and went through our family stuff with our son, I never knew if I was coming back. Then I had different promoters telling me, 'Listen Mike. This might be over for you'. People forget quickly. They do. You step away and they move on to the next thing," Buble told BBC Radio 2, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Buble has returned to music and said he cried for "two hours" after his comeback show in Dublin's Croke Park last summer.

"My first show back, I played Croke and I cried for like two hours afterwards. It was too emotional for me. I was too happy. Noah is great, thank God," he said.

The "Sway" hitmaker is now preparing to go back to Canada for the festive season and is relieved he won't have to fit in any last-minute Christmas shopping trips.

Despite having released his own seasonal album, "Christmas", in 2011, Buble said his family prefer to listen to other artists' festive tunes.

(Source: IANS)

