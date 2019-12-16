For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Dec 2019 15:14 |  By RnMTeam

Darshan Raval's 'Hawa banke' crosses 100 million views

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval's song "Hawa banke" has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. This is his second independent song after "Tera zikr" to achieve the feat.

" 'Hawa banke' is special in many ways and I am glad that the song has reached 100 million views. Looking at these numbers, we can say that our hard work has paid off. I'm humbled and thankful to all my fans who have showered me with so much love and encouraged me to make better music," Darshan said.

The monsoon track sung by the "Baarish lete aana" hitmaker was released on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel on July 17 this year.

"It feels great when such a beautiful and soulful track gets what it deserves. 'Hawa banke' is something which is really close to our hearts. It was released during the monsoon season, which is a tradition that Darshan follows every year and all his songs during this season in the past too, have been chartbusters," said Naushad Khan, MD of Indie Music Label.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Darshan Raval Indie Music Label music
Related news
News | 16 Dec 2019

PewDiePie to take a break from YouTube

MUMBAI: Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie is taking a break from the video streaming platform as he is "feeling very tired".

read more
News | 16 Dec 2019

MY FM initiates Women Security campaign with "MY FM hai Why FM"

MUMBAI: After the horrific incidences that have again raised questions on women security in the country, MY FM, the radio arm of DB Corp Limited launched

read more
News | 16 Dec 2019

Hrithik, Sachin, Deepika-Ranveer among celebs at U2's Mumbai concert

MUMBAI: Celebrities around town had a good time at iconic rock band U2's The Joshua Tree Concert at the weekend.

read more
News | 16 Dec 2019

Lyricist Prashant Ingole to direct comedy film '36 Gunn Zamley'

MUMBAI: Lyricist Prashant Ingole, who has worked on films like "Bajirao Mastani" and "Mary Kom", is all set to direct a Marathi comedy film "36 Gunn Zamley".The film will go on floors soon and will release in 2020.

read more
News | 16 Dec 2019

Fans want Cardi B to cheat on Offset with bodyguard

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B's fans want her to date her "handsome" bodyguard. Cardi's bodyguard recently got some attention from the rapper's fans following their appearance at the courthouse, reports aceshowbiz.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Songdew TV launches new series 'Songdew Unplugged'

MUMBAI: Songdew TV is one of its kind 24 *7 TV Channel which is focussed on giving a platform toread more

News
'Well played India', says Spotify's year-end marketing campaign

MUMBAI: Nearly ten days ago, Spotify announced the local version of its very popular, global Wraread more

News
Radio City and NGO Kavach come together for a good cause

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, organized a heread more

News
Fifth edition of Mirchi Neon Run is all set to #GlowGuilty across 21 cities

MUMBAI: Mirchi is all set to kickstart the fifth edition of the Mread more

News
Listen, Vote, Give: AccuRadio Gives $1,000 a day to charity this Holiday Season

MUMBAI: AccuRadio has traditionally been an online listening destread more

top# 5 articles

1
Hrithik, Sachin, Deepika-Ranveer among celebs at U2's Mumbai concert

MUMBAI: Celebrities around town had a good time at iconic rock band U2's The Joshua Tree Concert at the weekend.Among B-town stars spotted at the do...read more

2
MY FM initiates Women Security campaign with "MY FM hai Why FM"

MUMBAI: After the horrific incidences that have again raised questions on women security in the country, MY FM, the radio arm of DB Corp Limited...read more

3
Britney Spears begs netizens to stop bullying her

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears has urged her fans and followers to stop posting mean things about her on the social media.The singer took to...read more

4
PewDiePie to take a break from YouTube

MUMBAI: Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie is taking a break from the video streaming platform as he is "feeling very tired".PewDiePie, 30, whose real...read more

5
'Patola' ft Gayatri Bhardwaj and Sahil Anand is the track of the season

MUMBAI: A Times Music presentation, 'Patola' is a fun, peppy, and shake-a-leg-worthy track that's going to stay with you for a long time. 'Payola'...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group