News |  16 Dec 2019 17:31 |  By RnMTeam

Britney Spears begs netizens to stop bullying her

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears has urged her fans and followers to stop posting mean things about her on the social media.

The singer took to Instagram to ask her followers to refrain from getting mean as she shared an Instagram video to show her Christmas tree on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Happy holidays friends! I love sharing with you all ... but it's been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things! If you don't like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person. There's no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people. Stay happy and nice this holiday seasons y'all and God Bless," she posted along with three crying face emojis.

In the video, the 38-year-old can be seen posing, twirling and dancing around. She is wearing a white crop top.

"Hi, guys, this is what my Christmas tree looks like this year," she said.

Last week, Us Weekly reported that Spears is planning to go to court next year over her custody arrangement with her former husband Kevin Federline.

They share two sons, Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13, and although custody was initially evenly split the deal changed this August.

A judge downgraded Spears to 30 per cent custody of her children. Although they agreed to this split in August, a source said that Spears now wants to alter the arrangement.

(Source: IANS)

